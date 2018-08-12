Cambodia appoint Keisuke Honda as head coach and general manager

Japan and Melbourne Victory star Keisuke Honda has been appointed as Cambodia national football team’s head coach and general manager.

The 32-year-old recently announced his retirement from international football and has just signed as a marquee player with A-League club Melbourne Victory.

Honda will continue his playing career in the A-League but will chart Cambodia’s international future by guiding his coaching staff through weekly video calls.

I’m in Cambodia. Cambodia is one of a great country in Asia. I will visit local places. pic.twitter.com/ZR8FILyjxn — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) August 12, 2018

Cambodia are preparing for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup where they take on Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos in Group A.

They are set to take on Malaysia (September 10) and Singapore on October 16 as part of their preparations for the tournament.

Honda’s love affair with Cambodian football is not a new thing as he has previously opened an academy in the country. He is also the chairman of Soltilo Angkor FC, a club that plays in the Cambodian League.

The club have three Japanese players – Kento Fujihara, Unno Tomoyuki and Yuta Kikuchi in their ranks.