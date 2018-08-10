Five Asian footballers to look out for in Europe this season

“Same Same But Different: Your Asian Football Show” picks five Asian players to keep a close eye on in the upcoming European football season.

The 2018/19 Premier League campaign gets underway this weekend and – this season – Asian football fans will be watching English football’s finest with added interest.

Two of the continent’s star names – Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Yoshinori Muto – have made a big summer move, joining Brighton and Newcastle respectively, but it is not just the Premier League that will feature some top quality Asian talent.

With that in mind, we bring you five Asian players to look out for in Europe this season.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton)

There was plenty of hype surrounding Alireza Jahanbakhsh at the end of last season, after he became the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar despite not playing as an out-and-out striker.

Although Iran gained many admirers for their spirited displays at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Jahanbakhsh had a relatively quiet tournament and should have no shortage of motivation to prove he remains one of Asia’s top players.

The Premier League should provide him with a platform to do just that and, should he get regular playing time with the Seagulls, could just go on to become one of the competition’s most-exciting talents.

Kawin Thamsatchanan (Oud-Heverlee Leuven)

Having only moved to Oud-Heverlee Leuven in January, the 2018/19 season marks Kawin Thamsatchanan’s first full season in Europe and he has started the new campaign as manager Nigel Pearson’s first-choice between the sticks.

✌⚽#Anewchallengebegin #Comeonkawin #OHL #Adidasthailand A post shared by Kawin Thamsatchanan (@kawiator_26) on Aug 5, 2018 at 12:08am PDT

Although the second-tier Belgian First Division B is not the most glamorous of European stages, it will continue to give valuable experience and exposure to the 28-year-old, who must aim to hold on to his spot ahead of Nick Gillekens for the entire campaign.

As Eiji Kawashima and Mathew Ryan have proved, Belgium has been a good stepping stone for Asian goalkeepers in the past and who knows where his time at OH Leuven could lead to should Kawin prove his worth.

Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle)

Ki Sung-yueng is someone who needs no introduction, given he has spent the six years plying his trade in the Premier League, but he is one who should be raring to go again after a disappointing past 12 months.

Following relegation with Swansea, the Korea Republic captain then had an indifferent World Cup with his side’s only win – a monumental 2-0 triumph over Germany – coming when he was sidelined.

Newcastle have provided him with an instant return to Premier League football and he can look forward to a reunion with former Swans team-mate Jonjo Shelvey in the heart of the Magpies engine room.

Takashi Inui (Real Betis)

One Asian who had an outstanding World Cup was Takashi Inui, who scored two fine goals as Japan reached the Round of 16.

After three seasons with Eibar, the 30-year-old has earned a move to Real Betis, a club with no shortage of history and ambition especially after last season’s 6th-place finish in La Liga which earned them a place in the Europa League.

🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 A post shared by Real Betis Balompie (@realbetisbalompie) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

Although he is not getting any younger, Inui has been something of a late bloomer – especially on the international stage – so he could still have plenty to offer in the coming seasons.

Egy Maulana (Lechia Gdansk)

The most talked-about Indonesian talent at the moment, Egy Maulana garnered plenty of headlines when he was signed by Polish outfit Lechia Gdansk in March, a move which took effect last month.

Remarkably, the Medan native has been handed the coveted No. 10 jersey despite being yet to make his professional debut, although Indonesian fans will be hoping it does not take him long to achieve that in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

Alhamdulillah🙏🏻😇🤝🖊📃✔ @lechia_gdansk #semangatmenolakmenyerah🔥 A post shared by Egy Maulana Vikri (@egymaulanavikri) on Jul 10, 2018 at 3:24am PDT

It has to be remembered that, at 18, Egy is still extremely precocious but he has already shown at youth level there he has no shortage of talent, and how his career progresses over the next 12 months should be of extreme interest.