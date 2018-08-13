ASEAN Roster: Thierry aims to shackle David; Ramsay to keep Faris quiet?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

The Thai League 1 might still be on a hiatus, but domestic cup action resumed with Buriram United progressing on in the Thai League Cup.

In their quarter-final against Ubon UMT United, the Thunder Castles went behind to an early own-goal from defender Pansa Hemviboon. But, the reigning league champions were back on levelled terms before half-time after striker Javier Patino struck his first goal for his club in the 39th minute.

Buriram then turned the screws in the second period; with a brace supplied by talismanic striker Diogo and a late injury-time strike from midfielder Supachok Sarachat. The league-leaders ran out 4-1 winners over the Eagles and progress along with Nakhon Ratchasima FC, Bangkok Glass FC and Chiangrai United FC to the semis.

While in the Malaysia Cup, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) got back to winning ways after tasting defeat in their opening group match to MISC-MIFA.

The Southern Tigers, who were facing a tricky foe in the form of Kedah FA, were made to sweat with Red Eagle’s midfielder Sandro cancelling out Argentine Fernando Marquez’s opener in the first period.

JDT then proceeded to make light weight of Kedah with a goal fest in the second half with Natxo Insa, Hazwan Bakri, Gonzalo Cabrera and S. Kunanlan all getting on the scoresheet in the 5-1 demolition victory. The Malaysia Super League champions are currently second in Group C behind leaders MISC-MIFA with three points.

However, the real question that every Malaysian football fan is asking is if hotshot winger Faris Ramli will be back to guide PKNS FC to their second Malaysia Cup group match win after the Singapore international was absent from the Red Ants’ 3-3 draw with Melaka United.

If restored to the starting line-up, the 25-year-old will look to keep his goalscoring boots on against Malaysia Premier League side Felda United despite the efforts of Fighters’ Filipino midfielder Iain Ramsay.

On the other hand, Terengganu FC will be backing midfield enforcer Thierry Chantha Bin to shackle his opposing Felcra FC midfield counterpart David Laly when the two teams meet at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Cambodian international Thierry Bin has already featured in two wins out of two Malaysia Cup games and will be order to lock down the midfield for the Turtles.

Weekly Match Schedules (13 to 19 August)

PHILIPPINES

Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)

PKNS FC vs Felda United – 19 August 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu vs Felcra FC – 18 August 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

PKNS FC vs Felda United – 19 August 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

PKNP FC vs Pahang – 18 August 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United FC)

Melaka United vs PDRM FA – 17 August 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Kelantan FA vs JDT – 17 August 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah vs MISC-MIFA – 18 August 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Sabah FA vs Selangor – 18 August 2100HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Terengganu vs Felcra FC – 18 August 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani)

Sakaeo FC vs Ubon Ratchathani – 18 August 1900 HKT

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories