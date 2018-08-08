Singapore exit AFF U-16 Championship with 5-0 rout of Brunei

Singapore exited the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-16 Championship in Indonesia with a 5-0 mauling of Brunei on Tuesday.

After suffering three consecutive defeats at the hands of Thailand, Malaysia and Laos, Singapore finally tasted victory when they got the job done in their final game of Group B.

Geylang International boy wonder Zikos Chua and Rukaifi Juraimi both netted a brace while K. Dashan made it five against a disjointed Brunei side.

The result ensured that the young cubs finished above Brunei to close out what has been a disappointing campaign for Singapore.

Thailand and Malaysia went through to the next round after securing first and second spot respectively.

Over in Group A, host nation Indonesia topped the group with a perfect record of five wins in five while Myanmar edged out Vietnam on goal difference to join them in the knockout stage.