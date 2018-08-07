Fab4: CV11 & Sokpheng in title decider; Aung Thu to get a taste of home

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Winless in seven games, Police Tero FC and Aung Thu finally got the result they wanted against Ubon UMT United late last Sunday.

At the UMT Stadium, the Silver Shields Dragons were the quickest out of the blocks – edging into the lead with Brazilian forward Marcos Vinicius’ 27th-minute strike! The Eagles then managed to force an equaliser via on-loan forward Somsak Musikaphan before half-time, but the Bangkok-based club had the last say when captain Michael N’dri popped up near the death with a 87th-minute goal to seal the 2-1 victory.

Police Tero head into the Thai League 1 break with 30 points. The 14th-placed team are scheduled to travel to face Sukhothai FC when league action resumes in early September.

The Silver Shields Dragon had to make do without their Myanmar international Aung Thu for the morale-boosting win and the striker was surprisingly not even named on the bench for the tie.

However, Aung Thu will not want to miss out on the specially organised club friendly against his country’s Under-23 team.

Taking place this Saturday August 11, the exhibition match is already looking like one not to be missed with post-game entertainment featuring The Voice Myanmar 2018 as well as the Miss Myanmar World 2018 contestants!

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

Despite being injured relatively early into the season, there should be no doubt in Kyaw Ko Ko’s mind about the importance of fellow attacker Bill to Chiangrai United FC.

The Brazilian striker, who has notched up five league goals to date, had a good week at the office by bagging a brace in the Beetles’ 5-0 romp over Thai League 3 side Nara United FC last Wednesday in the Thai FA Cup.

Then, 34-year-old Bill repeated his goalscoring exploits over the weekend against Air Force Central FC in the league when he unleashed an unstoppable first-time shot moments after the second period started. Midfielder Greg Houla had given the Blue Eagles the advantage earlier on, as both teams battled to secure a point each in the 1-1 draw.

After their sixth draw of the season, Chiangrai United, who are now sixth in the table, have 42 points on the board and face the Blue Eagles in the Thai League Cup tomorrow evening.

Following that, the Beetles will face a stiff test when the Thai League resumes in early September when they take on reigning champs Buriram United.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

It looks to be a testing week for Cambodian international forward Chan Vathanaka and Boeung Ket FC with tricky fixtures in both the domestic cup and league!

First up, the Rubbermen are readying themselves to overturn a 2-0 deficit against arch rivals Nagaworld FC in the Hun Sen Cup quarter-finals second leg. Scheduled to be played at the National Stadium, CV11 and co will be firing on all cylinders to try and land Boeung Ket their first ever cup win.

Then it is onward towards the Metfone Cambodian League on Sunday, when two of the biggest names in Myanmar football, Chan Vathanaka and Keo Sokpheng, meet when the Rubbermen take on high-flying newcomers Visakha FC.

Boeung Ket, who have seen their lead reduced to just a point, will be pushed hard by third-placed Visakha who routed Western Phom Penh FC 5-0 last Saturday.

The Rubbermen, with playmaker Vathanaka starting from the get-go, warmed up for this crucial week with a 2-2 friendly draw against a Japan Football League (JFL) Selection side. Midfielder Hikaru Mizuno captained Boeung Ket for the occasion as forward Chea Vesly and midfielder Mat Yamin netted.

In preparation for the Hun Sen Cup, 24-year-old Vathanaka turned back the clock to a year ago as he shared a photo of himself having dinner with the domestic cup namesake himself, Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Sen.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Can anyone stop Keo Sokpheng from scoring?

The 26-year-old Cambodian international racked up his fifth goal for Visakha FC as the third-placed team put Western Phnom Penh FC to the sword with a 5-0 drubbing.

Kyong Hun-kim also got himself on the score sheet with a brace, together with Song Chol-park and Tieng Tiny, as Visakha closed the gap to table-topper Boeung Ket FC to just a single point. They are due to face the Rubbermen this Sunday in a top-of-the-table clash!

Striker Sokpheng, who is clearly expecting another picture-perfect goal, snagged himself a new phone to capture the moment this week – a spanking new OPPO Find X.

The Visakha number 68 is quite the shutterbug; frequently sharing photos of his family, friends and food. The phone proved to be the upgrade that Sokpheng had been looking for as he wasted no time in trying out his new toy.

