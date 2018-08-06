Japanese star Keisuke Honda joins A-League club Melbourne Victory

Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda has joined Melbourne Victory and will play in the A-League this season.

The club confirmed the signing on Monday and the 32-year-old will arrive in Melbourne next week to prepare for the upcoming season.

He will team up with Carl Valeri and James Troisi as Victory look to make a big impact in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

Honda last played for Mexican side Pachuca and was instrumental in Japan’s run to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“I couldn’t believe that because I’m Japanese and I never thought I would play in Australia in my career,” Honda told FOX Sports. “I [wanted] a new challenge so I’m satisfied.

“I checked a couple of things. Melbourne Victory is the most successful club in the A-League. I think that’s amazing, they became champions many times.

“Also the manager Kevin [Muscat] is a really nice guy. When I talked with him, he has big, big passion. I love it.”

Honda is considered a marquee signing and Victory inked the deal with the backing of the Football Federation Australia and FOX Sports. His salary package will be aided by the centralized $3-million marquee fund.