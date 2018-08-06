ASEAN Roster: Lions Shahdan & Faris set for reunion; Hariss out to thwart Andik in Malaysia Cup

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

It is Monday once more, and we begin this week our Asian football week right in Thailand.

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United hit a speed bump when they were forced to share the points with Port FC at the PAT Stadium yesterday.

The Thunder Castles’ stormed into a 2-nil lead within the first 31 minutes courtesy of Brazilian Diogo’s 25th and 26th strike of the season. But, third-place Port Lions halved the deficit just before half time via Pakorn Prempak before Kim Sung-hwan grabbed the all important second-half equaliser for the match to finish 2-2.

Despite dropping points, reigning league champs Buriram United maintain their nine-point lead over closest title competitors, Bangkok United – who were held to a goalless draw against Nakhon Ratchasima FC. The Thai League is now on hiatus till the first week of September.

While in Malaysia, the 2018 Malaysia Cup kicked off with a defeat for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The 2018 Malaysia Super League title winners succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Premier League side MISC-MIFA at the Larkin Stadium courtesy of goals from Liberian forward Kpah Sherman and South Korean midfielder Bae Beom-geun. The Southern Tigers managed to claw one back from the spot thanks to their free-scoring Argentine striker Fernando Marquez – who notched his eighth goal.

But, there is little time for JDT to mull over their opening defeat; especially with a tricky Malaysia Cup clash with Kedah FA slated for this Friday.

The defending cup champions should recall captain Hariss Harun and that should solidify the Southern Tigers’ grip on midfield. The Red Eagles, on the other hand, will be looking to put their own stamp in midfield by unleashing flying winger Andik Vermansyah.

Also in the Malaysia Cup, Singapore internationals Shahdan Sulaiman and Faris Ramli are set to tango in the clash of the Lions!

Melaka United take on PKNS FC this Saturday and midfielder Shahdan will be making sure he keeps Faris quiet for the full 90 minutes. Faris, on the other hand, will be looking to add to his goal tally after netting in the Red Ants’ opening win over PDRM FC.

Weekly Match Schedules (6 to 12 August)

PHILIPPINES

Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)

PDRM FC vs Felda United – 12 August 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Perak TBG FC vs Terengganu FC – 11 August 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

Melaka United FC vs PKNS – 11 August 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Selangor FA vs Pahang – 11 August 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United FC)

Melaka United FC vs PKNS – 11 August 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT vs Kedah FA – 10 August 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

JDT vs Kedah – 10 August 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Selangor vs Pahang FA – 11 August 2100HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Felcra vs Kuala Lumpur FA – 12 August 2100HKT

