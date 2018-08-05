Singapore eliminated from AFF U-16 Championship after Malaysia loss

Singapore have been eliminated from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-16 Championship after a 4-0 loss to causeway rivals Malaysia on Sunday.

The young cubs made it three consecutive defeats while Malaysia are now in second spot behind Thailand in Group B.

Alif Daniel Abdul Aziz gave Malaysia a ninth-minute lead before Harith Naem Jaineh doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute.

Singapore conceded a third goal a minute into the second half when Fadhmi Daniel found the back of the net and the Malaysians completed the rout through a Ryaan Sanizal own-goal in the 56th minute.

Malaysia will now play Laos on August 7 to round up their group campaign while Singapore have a chance for salvation against Brunei on the same day.