Thailand nail Singapore for three at AFF U-16 Championship to top Group B

Thailand made it three consecutive victories after scoring a 3-1 win over Singapore at the AFF U-16 Championship in Surabaya.

The Thais rested a number of key players after several members of the squad were hit by suspected food poisoning on Friday.

Their replacements were still good enough to put three past Singapore with goals from Thanakrit Laorka, Kittiphong Khetpara and Thodsawat Aungkongrat. Singapore scored a consolation through Chua Ming Xuan.

Thongchai Rungreang’s charges were dominant from start to finish and had their forwards been more clinical, they could have registered a bigger scoreline.

Thanakrit opened the scoring from close range in the 13th minute before Kittiphong made Singapore pay for their defensive lapse with a second goal in the 28th minute to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Singapore pulled one back when an Ong Yu En free-kick was headed in by Chua, but the Thais made sure of the win when Thodsawat finished off a swift counter in the 88th minute.

Thailand will now face Laos on Sunday while Singapore take on causeway rivals Malaysia on the same day.