Singapore fall 2-1 to Laos in AFF U-16 Championship in Indonesia

Singapore went down 2-1 to Laos in their opening game at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-16 Championship in Gresik, Indonesia on Wednesday.

The young cubs are in Group B alongside Thailand, Laos, Malaysia and Brunei and will have a tough task of making it through to the next round with three games to go.

Chony Wenpaserth gave Laos a 2-0 lead in the 16th and 55th minute before Zikos Chua pulled one back in the 78th minute.

Singapore were playing their first game of the tournament while Laos had already sealed a 3-2 win over Brunei on Monday.

Singapore will now prepare to face regional powerhouse Thailand on Friday before going up against Malaysia on August 5. They close out their campaign against Brunei on August 7.