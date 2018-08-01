Chinese Taipei at risk of losing Gareth Southgate’s compatriot Gary White

If Chinese Taipei continue their infighting, national team head coach Gary White could be on his way out, writes Scott Mcintyre.

Gareth Southgate was widely praised as one of the key figures in turning around an England side that had failed to live up to its global billing but there’s another Englishman who has an even better track record here in Asia who’s now on the verge of leaving his current post due to a bitter political row.

Indeed the parallels between current Chinese Taipei coach, Gary White, and Southgate extend back to their homeland with White completing his pro licence alongside the current national boss as well as narrowly missing out on the job to replace Southgate as England U-21 coach when he was appointed to the senior role two years ago.

Having achieved unexpected success with the Taiwanese, the 44-year-old is now squarely caught in the midst of a political battle over the control of football on the island that threatens to cut short his time there.

With an exceptional track record of turning around struggling sides at both national and club level, it would be a tragedy for Taiwanese football to lose their first European coach due to bitter in-fighting over who runs the Football Association (CTFA) with a number of club and national sides circling White should things sour further.

Reports this week surfaced out of Hong Kong that the Englishman is the leading candidate to take over from Kim Pan-gon as that nation looks to fight its way back to international relevance and it’s hardly a surprise that they are interested in one of the best young coaches in Asia.

Having had the experience of working alongside White during his time with another developing Asian nation, Guam, it is plain to see just both how good a coach he is and indeed how he is destined for the very top levels of the club or international game.

During a spell in the cut-throat world of Chinese club football in 2016, he turned around the fortunes of Shanghai Shenxin and defeated far more highly regarded coaches in the likes of Fabio Cannavaro and Clarence Seedorf as he proved he can also cut it at a club level and Fox Sports Asia understands that several Japanese and Chinese clubs are also close to making a move to lure him back to the club game.

For now though he’s garnered a reputation, rightly, for being something of a miracle worker in the mid-tier of international football having taken several Caribbean nations as well as Guam and now Taiwan to unprecedented heights in such a short period of time.

Having been at the helm of Chinese Taipei for barely 10 months, the Englishman has already taken the national side to its highest-ever FIFA ranking as well as having reeled off six straight wins at home.

He’s also successfully integrated a clutch of promising youth internationals into the senior side and is highly regarded by the playing group – yet politics could force him to leave the team right when they are on the cusp of further success.

The issue in Taiwan though is one that’s familiar to many followers of Asian football right across the continent and that’s far too often the game is about political control and influence rather than working for the common goal of developing the game.

With elections for the CTFA due and then postponed earlier this year after FIFA got involved, the ongoing struggle between two warring factions for control of the governing body shows no sign of dying down with mid-August emerging as the latest date for elections to be held.

The incumbent Lin Yung-cheng is being challenged by a former CTFA Chairman in Chiou I-jen and the pair and their backers have been trading public and private barbs for more than half a year.

That has had a clear impact on the preparation for several international matches and tournaments as well as affecting the morale of both the playing and coaching staff with a number of false stories circulating in the local tabloid press aimed at undermining those working to develop the game.

It’s little wonder that White has had enough of the in-fighting and with just two months left on his current deal he’s yet to receive a firm new contract due to further issues between the rival parties and the government and could be on the verge of accepting offers elsewhere.

Developing nations in Asia who are fortunate to have staff in place that only want the best for football in those countries have an amazing track record of running those people out of town due to their own petty in-fighting and one can only hope that this impasse is resolved sooner rather than later for the betterment of all those players, officials and supporters in Taiwan who want to see the game continue to grow.