Fab4: Big Bro Sokpheng mentors local kids; Ko Ko’s Bring Your Kid to Work Day

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Without a win in six games, Police Tero and Aung Thu were seeking a morale-boosting victory in their double header last week.

Starting in the FA Cup, the Silver Shields Dragons, who opted to start their Burmese striker on the bench last Wednesday, were trashed 4-1 by Chonburi FC as their dreams of domestic club glory were extinguished at the Chonburi Stadium.

And though Aung Thu was back in the starting line-up against Bangkok Glass FC, the Police Tero number 10 could not prevent his side slipping to their second league loss of the season to the Rabbits last Sunday.

The Silver Shields Dragons managed to keep the proceedings level till half time at the Boonyachinda Stadium, but Bangkok Glass midfielder Toti broke the deadlock minutes after the restart. Forward Surachat Sareepim and midfielder Thitipan Puangchan also added to the goals as the Rabbits ran out 3-0 winners.

Following their 12th loss of the season, Police Tero dropped down one spot to 15th in the Thai League 1 table on 27 points. The Silver Shields Dragons take on Ubon UMT United next this coming Sunday.

22-year-old Aung Thu will feel especially hard done by the Bangkok Glass defeat – considering that the Rabbits scored three goals with just three shots on target!

While the Myanmar international and his club teammates must be feeling down after two back-to-back defeats, they have a reason to look up after they launched an effort to raise funds for flood-stricken Laos!

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

After witnessing Chiangrai United’s narrow defeat to Bangkok United in the flesh, injured Myanmar international striker Kyaw Ko Ko must have been all smiles as the Beetles halted their losing form!

The Chiang Rai-based club secured their passage to the Thai FA Cup quarter-finals after coming out tops in the penalty-shootout against Muangthong United FC. The match finished goalless after extra time and the Kirins’ Peerapat Notchaiya and Chenrop Samphaodi missed their spot kicks as Chiangrai United emerged 5-4 winners last Wednesday!

Then, the Beetles followed their domestic cup success up with a hard-earned goalless draw against mid-table side Pattaya United FC. Chiangrai United, who are on 41 points, consolidate their hold on fifth position.

The Beetles are scheduled to meet Nara United FC in the FA Cup quarter-finals tomorrow night before playing host to Air Force Central FC in the league come Saturday.

Balancing their domestic cup and league commitments, the Chiangrai United squad must be feeling a little stretched thin. So much so that their Burmese striker decided to lend them a helping hand!

Despite being still on the mend, 25-year-old Ko Ko still found the time out of his treatment to bring his little son to the Singha Stadium to soak up the pitch. Can we be looking at another future Chiangrai number 37?

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

Boeung Ket FC slumped to their first ever Metfone Cambodian League defeat of the season with vice-captain Chan Vathanaka starting on the bench.

The league clash was brought forward to this weekend as the Rubbermen number 11 could only watch on as National Defense FC raced into a 2-0 half-time lead through defender Yoo Jae-ho and midfielder Chhin Chhoeun.

Ultimately, the game finished that way as Boeung Ket’s 15-week unbeaten run was brought to an end! The Rubbermen, who are still top with 39 points, have seen their lead reduced to four points following this setback.

But 24-year-old Vathanaka and Boeung Ket will have to put their league trouble to a side as they gear up to go head-to-head against Nagaworld FC in the Hun Sen Cup quarter-finals first-leg clash tomorrow afternoon. The second-leg is due the following Wednesday, August 8.

Cambodian international forward Vathanaka is slowly being eased in the Boeung Ket’s first team and has so far scored twice since moving back from Malaysia Super League side Pahang FA.

In fact, CV11’s achievements to date should make him crack a little smile; even if the playmaker did share a rather hilarious passport photo of himself on his Facebook wall.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

With the Cambodian League on hiatus due to election weekend, Visakha FC and Keo Sokpheng had extra time to prepare for this weekend’s league game against Western Phnom Penh FC.

26-year-old Sokpheng was pictured working up a sweat in training as Visakha have a chance to catch runaway leaders Boeung Ket after their lead at the top was cut to four points following their loss to National Defense FC over the past weekend. Visakha defeated Western Phnom Penh 3-0 the last time they met in the league in April.

But it wasn’t a case of all work and no play for the Visakha number 68.

Striker Sokpheng travelled to the Prey Veng province with his club to participate in a charity football event which involved the Cambodian Youth Union!

The Cambodian international was all smiles as he and his teammates imparted their sporting knowledge to the local kids who were no doubt excited at the prospect of playing with their footballing heroes.

