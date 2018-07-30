ASEAN Roster: Terens & Patino set to lock horns; Perak join JDT in AFC Champions League

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Monday is upon us once again Asian football fans, and there is no better way to start your week than with our ASEAN Roster!

Beginning in the Malaysia Super League (MSL), Johor Darul Ta’zim wrapped up the league in style as the Southern Tigers celebrated their fifth consecutive league title with a 2-0 win over Kuala Lumpur FA.

Joining Raul Longhi’s men in the AFC Champions League, Perak FA secured the MSL runners-up spot despite falling 4-1 to PKNS FC on Saturday.

While over in the Thai League 1, table-toppers Buriram United FC racked up their 20th league victory over Suphanburi FC.

The Thunder Castles were indebted to league top goalscorer Diogo, who netted the winning goal from the spot, after War Elephant midfielder Tanasith Siripala cancelled out defender Andres Tunez’s second-minute opener at the Chang Arena.

Currently, Buriram United are running away at the top with a nine-point lead, but face a stern test of their title credentials when they visit Port FC in our match pick for this weekend.

Third-placed Port Lions tasted their eighth defeat of the season in the 2-1 loss to Bangkok United and could deploy speedy winger Terens Puhiri to blitz the reigning league champions’ defence. While on the Thunder Castles’ front, recent signing striker Javier Patino will be pushing for more minutes on the pitch after being involved in just three league games since his April switch.

Will Buriram take another step to the title with Philippines international Patino firing them to victory over Port? Or can Port return to winning ways with the pace and trickery of Indonesian international Terens?

Weekly Match Schedules (30 July to 5 August)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Ubon UMT United vs Police Tero – 5 August 2000HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

PT Prachuap vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC – 4 August 1845HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chiangrai United vs Air Force Central FC – 4 August 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Army United vs Angthong – 5 August 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Rayong FC vs Samut Sakhon – 4 August 2000HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Port FC vs Buriram United – 5 August 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Chonburi FC vs Pattaya United – 4 August 1900HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Bangkok United – 5 August 1900HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

PT Prachuap vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC – 4 August 1845HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

Navy FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 4 August 2000HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Chiangrai United vs Air Force Central FC – 4 August 2000HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima vs Bangkok United FC – 5 August 1900HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Bangkok Glass FC vs Sukhothai – 4 August 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi FC vs Pattaya United – 4 August 1900HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 4 August 2000HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United FC)

Army United vs Angthong FC – 5 August 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

Nongbua Pitchaya vs Krabi FC – 4 August 2100HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)

Khon Kaen FC vs Udon Thani – 4 August 1900HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port FC vs Buriram United – 5 August 1900HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Lampang FC vs PTT Rayong – 5 August 2000HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Khon Kaen vs Udon Thani FC – 4 August 1900HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)

Kalasin FC vs Ubon Ratchathani – 1 August 1730HKT

Ubon Ratchathani vs Chiangrai City FC – 5 August 1700HKT

