Asia, Africa, Americas ignored by FIFA coaching award

John Duerden discusses why FIFA’s best coach shortlist should have included names other than those who work in Europe.

There are few surprises in the 11-man shortlist released by FIFA on Tuesday that purports to name the best coach of the year. The likes of Jurgen Klopp, Didier Deschamps, Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane all feature and there is nothing wrong with that given the seasons they all had.

To say however that the list is Euro-centric would be an understatement. The biggest leagues in the world may be in Europe and the continent may have dominated the just finished World Cup and the same is true of the list. Surely there is at least a name or two from elsewhere in the world that deserves consideration. It seems that if you don’t already have one of the top jobs in the world then you are going to struggle for global recognition.

If success in the UEFA Champions League gets you on the list then there something similar in the Asian version should be enough put you on the map. The level may not be as high as the European version but that does not reduce the challenge and achievement. There is a solid argument that the Asian edition is actually harder given the vast distances that must be travelled. It is not about which is harder but about a recognition that there are competitions outside the World Cup and various European leagues and tournaments that should at least be noticed.

Roberto Martinez took a very talented team to the semi-finals of the World Cup but were those achievements automatically greater than Akira Nishino’s? The 63 year-old took over the Japan job in April, just two months before the start of the tournament and it is safe to say that the Samurai Blue were in disarray after a run of poor results. There were issues in communication and trust between Vahid Halilhodzic and some players and the Bosnian was dismissed.

In came Nishino, an emergency and temporary replacement. Expectations could barely be lower in Tokyo when the team set off for Europe. Yet Japan made it through the group stage and into the second round. Once there, they produced one of the performances of the tournament despite losing 3-2 to Belgium. Despite the loss, Japan played some of the best football of all that was seen in Russia, it was technically excellent football. The team may have lost by conceding a last-second goal but even that came about with the Asians trying to grab a winner of their own.

The difference from the Japan team that had been in action earlier in the year and the one in Russia was striking. The coach should get plenty of credit for that but it was a fine achievement from the former Gamba Osaka boss that has gone seemingly unnoticed.

He is not the only one. Carlos Queiroz steered Iran through qualification for the World Cup in impressive fashion and Team Melli became the second team after Brazil to book their berth in the tournament. Being placed in a group with Spain, Portugal and Morocco was tough enough but made all the harder by the lack of preparations. Friendlies and training camps were cancelled yet Iran missed out on the second round by a narrow margin.

Four points was not only the country’s best ever haul at a World Cup, had things just gone a little differently then Iran could well have made it out of the hardest group in Russia. After the victory over a talented Morocco, a fine tactical triumph, Iran pushed Spain and Portugal all the way and were within inches.

Within the past 12 months in the AFC Champions League Takafumi Hori took Urawa Reds, a team without stars, all the way to the title. It was a battle and a slog to get past the big spending Shanghai SIPG in the semi-final and then the Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final. There was drama and nerves aplenty but the trophy went to Japan for the first time in almost a decade. There are other stories in Asia and also in Africa, South America and elsewhere.

There are some big and deserving names on that shortlist, coaches who have won big prizes and achieved much. There does not need to be regional tokenism but just as the man of the match is not always the one who scores the winning goal, then the best coaches of the year are not always those with the biggest jobs.

There should be at least some consideration given to tacticians who may not win the trophies or grab the headlines but produce something special nevertheless – wherever they may be.