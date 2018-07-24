Fab4: Recovering Ko Ko spotted at Beetles’ game; Sokpheng unveils new boots

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Despite a full-week break, Police Tero and Aung Thu could not secure their first win in four straight games as they fell 1-0 to Port FC.

The Silver Shields Dragons travelled to the PAT Stadium last Saturday with their Myanmar international striker in the starting line-up, and things were all square between the two Thai League 1 sides at the half-time break.

However, the Port Lions awoken from their slumber in the 61st minute. Spanish midfielder Sergio Suarez continued his rich vein of goalscoring form when he registered his 14th league goal.

Following the result, Police Tero and Aung Thu move down to 14th in the league standings on 27 points and are just six points off the relegation zone. They have a chance to put things right in the FA Cup against Chonburi FC tomorrow before hosting Bangkok Glass FC this Sunday.

22-year-old Aung Thu, who once again put in a hardworking shift on the pitch, contributed to the Silver Shields Dragons’ eight shots on target, but ultimately failed to find the back of the net. The Burmese speedster previously struck twice against Port FC in a 4-2 victory earlier on in the season.

Aung Thu, who is stuck on 10 goals to date, will be facing a daunting task considering that Police Tero have yet to taste success over their upcoming opponents the Sharks and Rabbits this season!

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

Chiangrai United’s six-match winning streak came to a halting end at the hands of title hopefuls Bangkok United FC over the weekend.

At the Singha Stadium, the Beetles got off to a flying start with midfielder Sivakorn Tiatrakul gifting them the lead as early as the third minute. But that advantage evaporated 15 minutes later when the Angels hit back through Brazilian forward Robson and went into the break all squared.

Ultimately, it was Bangkok United that found the cutting edge as winger Rungrath Poomchantuek’s second-half strike made sure of the Angels’ first win in six with the match finishing in a 2-1 loss to Chiangrai United.

But, Chiangrai can realise their dreams of domestic cup glory when they take on Muangthong United FC in the FA Cup tomorrow night and then travel for a league clash with Pattaya United on Sunday.

The Beetles, who lost striker Kyaw Ko Ko to a long-term knee injury, dropped to sixth place on 40 points.

The Chiangrai number 37, who is still on the comeback trail, was spotted by a fan taking in the Beetles game over the weekend.

25-year-old Ko Ko, who appeared in high spirits, took the time to chat with his fan – who shared photos of the two, as well as a get-well message on his Facebook wall.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

Chan Vathanaka helped Boeung Ket move one step closer to realising their domestic cup dream with a 1-0 win over Western Phnom Penh FC.

Last Wednesday, Cambodian international forward CV11 spearheaded the Rubbermen’s attack in their Hun Sen Cup round-of-16 second-leg tie but could not repeat his goalscoring heroics from last week. Midfielder Our Phearon netted the winning goal in the 35th minute to give Boeung Ket a 6-1 aggregate and set up an enticing quarter-final tie as they take on rivals Nagaworld FC.

The Rubbbermen then extended their unbeaten streak to 14 games; inflicting a 2-1 defeat against Soltilo Angkor this past Saturday.

24-year-old Vathanaka, who started on the bench against the Siem Reap-based side, would have been delighted with Julius Oiboh’s opening header in the eighth minute. But the Metfone Cambodian League newcomers refused to roll over and Soltilo’s veteran forward Dazarma Bata equalised for Yuki Matsuda’s men before half-time.

The Rubbermen weren’t done yet, and Obioh turned provider in the second period as he set up fellow Nigerian Samuel Ajayi to finish on the 76th minute to consolidate their hold on first place. The reigning champs Boeung Ket, who have 39 points, have a seven-point cushion between them and second-placed Nagaworld FC.

While playmaker Vathanka was rested over the weekend, the Rubbermen number 11 should be back in action in the starting XI for the visit of Nagaworld next Wednesday in their cup quarter-finals first-leg match.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

There was heartbreak for Visakha and Keo Sokpheng last Wednesday in the Hun Sen Cup.

Trailing Svay Rieng FC by 1-0 in the first leg, Visakha could only managed a 1-1 draw to exit the cup competition 2-1 on aggregate.

However, Cambodian international striker Sokpheng and Visakha were quick to turn things around in the league against Asia Euro United and further strengthened their grip on second following the postponement of Nagaworld FC and Phnom Penh Crown’s Sunday fixture.

26-year-old Sokpheng was once again among the goals; finishing in the second-half alongside teammates Hyok Chol and Mat Sakrovy. Midfielder Kim Kyong-hun was the other goalscorer for Visakha.

Visakha, who face Western Phnom Penh FC next Sunday, have 35 points from 15 games so far.

Sokpheng, who has bagged four goals since his Cambodian League return, got his just reward for his red-hot form when he was presented a pair of spanking new yellow Nike football boots.

Besides being a hit on the pitch, the Visakha number 68 also experienced great success on the home front – playing babysitter to his baby nephew.

