Extravagant celebration in Johor as Southern Tigers lift record fifth MSL title

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) really know how to throw a party.

If 2017’s Malaysia Super League (MSL) title celebration set JDT miles away from previous champions, the party in Johor Bahru this year was on another level altogether.

There were activities planned all day at Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru, but it wasn’t until the end of JDT’s 4-0 win over Kelantan at Larkin Stadium did the party really begin.

JDT first lifted their record fifth consecutive league trophy before getting on an open top bus that paraded the city before stopping at the Dataran for the final show.

The thousands of JDT fans were ecstatic when the bus arrived with the trophy, players, coaches, staff and the one who made it all happen, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Tunku Ismail, who was also on board, gave a short speech and it was clear he was having a good time after yet another succesful league campaign.

“I thank the fans and players for this success. It is theirs,” said Tunku Ismail.

“To win, it is what happens on the field and not through scheduling. You have to be good in and out of the field to become a successful club, not just at the museum.”

His speech came after a magnificent pyrotechnics show that lasted over 10 minutes. It captivated everyone at the venue and surrounding areas.