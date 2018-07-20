Singapore’s Zulfahmi Arifin pays tribute to Chonburi FC with shark-motif boots

Singapore midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin has decided to take his loyalty with Chonburi FC up a notch by spotting a new pair of customised boots spotting the club’s shark motif.

The former Hougang United and Home United midfielder was one of five Singaporeans to make the move to play in Thailand at the start of the season.

Zulfahmi signed with Thai League 1 side Chonburi FC and has since established himself as one of the club’s key players alongside local favourites Kroekrit Thaweekarn, Worachit Kanitsribampen and Chonlatit Jantakam.

The 26-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Chonburi and is enjoying the competitiveness of the Thai League while learning to up his game as an import player.

His new boots design was inspired by club and country, something he has always wanted to do since turning pro back in 2010.

“I always dreamed of designing a pair of boots I can call my own and thankfully, Sunshiro and ARI made that come to life,” Zulfahmi told FOX Sports Asia.

“As a footballer, my boots is like my weapon and it is the most important item in the bag for me. I came up with the idea of wanting a shark drawn but also wanted the Singapore flag to be featured.

“The shark is an icon of Chonburi Football Club and there was no better way to show my gratitude to the team for giving me this opportunity to play in Thai football. The Singapore flag is something imprinted on all my boots because that is the reason I started playing football, to don national colours.”

Fans will get a chance to see the Singapore midfielder’s newly-designed boots when the Sharks take on league leaders Buriram United on Sunday.