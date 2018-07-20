Sun rising for Nepalese football

The day before Russia and Saudi Arabia opened the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, one Asian nation whose men’s side hasn’t won a game since 2016 and that hasn’t had a national league running from the time of the previous global showpiece was in Moscow trying to set in motion the slow wheels of change.

As much as the past month was about celebrating the elite end of the game it’s also worth highlighting the issues faced in the deepest recesses of the developing world and the strides that the more ambitious of those so-called minnows are taking to improve their lot.

Nowhere is there more hope that a nation may be able to rise from the doldrums and back into the international sphere than in Nepal.

The first time I visited the Himalayan nation was back in 2011 during the first round of qualification for the Brazil World Cup and it was apparent even then the trouble the nation faced.

Vast distances made travel from region to region – and identifying players – a challenging task, the few pitches that there were in the capital turned into mud and slush at the slightest sign of the frequent spells of rain and the infrastructure at all levels was rudimentary.

On that same trip though I had the unforgettable experience of being invited to travel on the team bus as the Gorkhalis faced Timor Leste and winding through the packed streets of Kathmandu and seeing just what the team meant to the thousands lining the way to the Dasarath Stadium filled you with hope that if it all comes together here is a nation that could be a real contender at South Asian level.

The intervening years though haven’t been kind as firstly a match-fixing scandal gutted the national team and then the former kingpin of the federation (ANFA), Ganesh Thapa, was brought down as part of the investigation into disgraced former AFC President Mohamed Bin Hammam and handed a ten-year ban by FIFA.

The last time that there was a national league was in the 2014/15 season and as players, fans and potential sponsors started to drift away from the game it was clear that something had to change.

The hope is that the election which saw Karma Tsering Sherpa elected two months ago is a key part of that change and having spoken to Fox Sports Asia of his extensive plans to revitalize football, it’s clear at least he’s come armed with plenty of ideas.

The key pillars of the new regime led by the 50-year-old are to firstly get grassroots development back in place on a truly national scale and then to restart the dormant national league later this year – both huge tasks given the situation he inherited.

“It’s very difficult because we’re literally starting from zero.

“During these last four years we’ve had no national league, there was no discipline committee, no ethics committee, no appeals committee, no money coming in from tournaments and all the projects that we had from FIFA and AFC funding were frozen.

“Firstly, we need to resume those and we need to get a grassroots and a technical program up and running and we are going to do that in as many regions of the country as we can, hopefully more than 45 different locations with more than 100 grassroots programs.

“I’m also delighted to say that we will restart the national league this September and then expand and extend that next season as part of the changes that we are making.”

As Sherpa told Fox Sports Asia in our exclusive chat from Kathmandu, if things had been delayed any longer the damage to Nepali football could’ve been irrevocable.

“Now, cricket is on the rise and with some players playing professionally in India we need to build football up from the ground again.

“Football is still though the number one sport in Nepal and even when local tournaments are held so many people will gather – maybe four or five thousand – to watch the matches and all children grow up with the dream of being professional players.

“The problem is that during this long period without a national league more than 30 players have left football and the rest have been playing only local knockout tournaments and earning part-time money.

“That’s why there is so much hope and expectation that me and my new team can change things – we don’t have land in the big cities for stadiums, many grounds are not playable and without a national league and good facilities our players can’t then perform at the international level.”

“We desperately need coaches and a better environment because only four clubs in the whole country have their own grounds and although this is a bad situation what we do have is the raw talent.

“Our Nepali players are technically good and football is in the blood of all Nepali people so I’m confident that even within one year we can start to see positive change.”

A large part of meeting that optimistic timeframe may come down to how much funding the ambitious new president – who formed one the nation’s leading club

sides, Himalayan Sherpa FC – is able to extract both domestically and more importantly from both the continental and global football bodies.

“We need the AFC to help us and for FIFA to help us and I went to Russia to meet them before the World Cup, not because it was my dream to see the World Cup but rather I dream of developing Nepali football.

“I discussed my country’s situation and asked for support for Nepali football fans and the need to help us develop our grounds that were destroyed by earthquakes and the problems that we have had to deal with.

“We need the international federation to help us try and save Nepali football.”