Could Wenger be handed Japan reins?

Arsene Wenger is being targeted to become the new manager of Japan, according to reports in the UK.

Wenger made it clear before leaving Arsenal at the end of last season that he has no intention of retiring and he has subsequently been linked with taking over at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

But speculation has now suggested that the Frenchman could be offered the opportunity to return to Japan after enjoying success there in the 1990s as manager of Nagoya Grampus Eight.

The contract of Samurai Blue boss Akira Nishino expires at the end of this month after he took charge on a short-term basis following the dismissal of Vahid Halilhodzic on the eve of the World Cup.

Nishino and the Japan FA have confirmed that his deal will not be extended, despite steering the country to the last 16 in Russia.

Former Germany and USA boss Jurgen Klinsmann has been linked with the position, but Wenger’s name now appears to be in the frame.

However, Wenger will have no shortage of opportunities around the world after bringing the curtain down on his 22-year reign at Arsenal.