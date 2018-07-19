Singapore Olympic champion Schooling wants Ben Davis to ‘follow his heart’

Singapore Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling has offered his advice to compatriot Benjamin Davis to “follow his dreams”.

Davis has been in the limelight after having his National Service (NS) deferment request turned down by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

The 17-year-old has just signed a professional contract with Premier League club Fulham FC but now faces a conundrum as he has to return to the Republic for army enlistment as early as December this year.

His request for deferment has been rejected and Singaporeans are up in arms hoping his appeal, with the help of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will be successful.

Schooling who won Singapore’s first-ever Olympic gold medal at the last Olympics is one of three athletes along with Quah Zheng Wen and Maximillian Soh to be granted long-term deferment in the last 15 years.

Speaking to reporters at the Singapore Sports Awards on Wednesday night, the newly crowned Sportsman of the Year weighed in on the situation.

“It’s definitely been a difficult situation for him. My advice to him would be to follow his dreams, follow his heart and do what he needs to do,” Schooling said.

“I come from a different sport, I was in a different situation. I can’t advise him on what to do. Obviously, he should get together with his parents, decide what’s the best plan for himself and go from there.”

While most Singaporeans are supportive of Davis’ deferment request, MINDEF are keeping to their stand after putting out a response to media queries on Wednesday where they put the onus back on Davis and his family.

With FAS in his court, Davis must now wait and see if MINDEF will change their mind and allow him to continue pursuing his dream to play in Europe.