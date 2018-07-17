Fonte wants Premier League return

Former Southampton and West Ham defender Jose Fonte is reportedly keen to make a return to the Premier League.

The 34-year-old swapped English football for a move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang in February 2018.

But on 15 July, Fonte he terminated his contract with the club after making just seven appearances.

Fonte starred for Portugal at the World Cup in Russia after playing a significant role in his country’s Euro 2016 success.

The well-travelled centre-back had been looking for a new challenge but is now determined to re-establish himself back in the United Kingdom.

A former Sporting youth, Fonte also played for Felgueiras, Vitoria Setubal, Benfica and Crystal Palace.

He joined West Ham after seven years at Southampton and two years with Palace.

Jose Fonte @f6nte announces his departure from Club. Thank you for your dedication! pic.twitter.com/jJqTIjQ9h1 — DalianYifangFC/大连一方足球俱乐部 (@DalianYFC) July 16, 2018

Fonte had posted on his Twitter account: “My time in Dalian and Chinese Super League comes to an END.

“I would like to say a BIG THANK YOU to everyone I met and made friendships along the way!

“UNFORGETTABLE experience and I’m blessed to have been treated in the best way by everyone!!!

“I’m forever grateful to all Dalian fans and to The great country of China. I hope I left something good at least I tried my very best!!!

“Once again THANK YOU and all the success.”