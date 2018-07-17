Unai Emery announces Arsenal squad for 2018 ICC in Singapore

Arsenal confirm strong squad including Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech, Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsay for 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore.



The Gunners are preparing for their first campaign under Emery who has taken the hot seat after Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season.

While all eyes were on the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Emery has quietly gone about his transfer dealings, bringing in some exciting talent along with experienced heads from top clubs.

Leading the charge will be Borussia Dortmund’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner while Bernd Leno is expected to challenge Petr Cech for the starting goalkeeping spot.

Last week of holiday before returning to @Arsenal for the Singapore tour next Sunday 💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö 🔜⚽🔙 pic.twitter.com/DOSGwf6JuV — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 16, 2018

Arsenal fans are also waiting to see if 19-year-old defensive midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is the next Patrick Vieira after Emery plucked him from Ligue 2 side FC Lorient.

Emery is confident that he has a squad able to challenge for top honours but does not rule out a couple more new faces to make them even stronger.

“Normally, in my career the big clubs don’t close the door or the moment to sign a new player. Today, we are OK. Maybe we can bring in one if there’s a very good possibility for them to help us, but the club has done a great job of signing new players and I am happy,” Emery said.

“We signed the players who we needed and only if one player is a big opportunity for us will we sign them. Normally, we are thinking about the young players, the possibility of them staying with us or going to play on loan at another team,

“We are also thinking about the players who were with us last year and whether we need them to stay with us. At the moment, I think the squad is complete. We will only sign another player if there is an opportunity to bring in that one player, or two players. We will only sign a player in the next month if he’s a big opportunity.”

Asian fans will be keen to see how Emery fits German star Mesut Ozil into his formation while the likes of Hector Bellerin and Papastathopoulos will use the Singapore matches to forge a defensive partnership for the long season ahead.

Confirmed Arsenal squad list for 2018 ICC (full list to be announced at a later date)

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech, Bernd Leno

Defenders: Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsay, Mesut Ozil, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Matteo Guendouzi

Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi

Arsenal’s fixtures in Singapore

Thursday, July 26, 2018

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain