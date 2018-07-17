Fab4: CV11 breaks Boeung Ket duck; Aung Thu set for speed showdown

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Sitting out last Wednesday’s 4-2 League Cup defeat to Chiangrai United, Police Tero’s Aung Thu was all rested as he took to the pitch against Suphanburi in the Thai League 1.

At the Boonyachinda Stadium, it was the War Elephants who got things underway with Brazilian winger Cleiton Silva making the breakthrough midway through the first half. But the scoreline was levelled just before the break thanks to Silver Shields Dragons forward, and Aung Thu’s strike partner, Marcos Vinicius.

Finishing in a 1-1 draw, Police Tero have 27 points after registering their sixth draw of the season with 23 games gone. The 13th-placed club are scheduled to take on Port FC away next.

With eight shots on target compared to Suphanburi’s three, Silver Shields Dragons striker Aung Thu must be kicking himself for failing to make the War Elephants pay. The Myanmar international, who last found the net in late May, has 10 goals to his name so far.

22-year-old Aung Thu, who is two goals away from being his club’s top goalscorer this season, will test his pace against Port FC’s speedy Indonesian winger Terens Puhiri this coming Saturday.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

With Kyaw Ko Ko still on the mend, Chiangrai United had to make do without their star striker as they progressed with a 4-2 win in the League Cup at the expanse of Police Tero (and Aung Thu).

The Beetles then carried their fine form over to the league against Chainat Hornbill FC last weekend.

Brazilian striker Bill, who also netted in the League Cup against Police Tero, scored his fourth goal since joining Chiangrai United in the 28th minute to give them the lead and ultimately the game as it finished 1-0.

It was the Beetles’ sixth consecutive victory and sent them up to fifth in the table with 40 points. Next up, Chiangrai United face a real test to keep their winning streak going when they take on title-chasing Bangkok United at the Singha Stadium.

While Kyaw Ko Ko will be holding his breath for his club this weekend against the Angels, the Myanmar international was doing the same last weekend when his country were in the AFF U-19 Championships grand final!

The 25-year-old even received a Facebook post of encouragement from an Indonesian fan, who wished him and his country well. Myanmar finished second in the AFF U-19 Championships after falling 4-3 to champions Malaysia.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

Slow and steady wins the race for Chan Vathanaka this week after the 24-year-old forward struck twice in two games for Boeung Ket FC!

Starting in the Hun Sen Cup against Western Phnom Penh FC, the Cambodian international playmaker led the frontline and chipped in with his first goal in the 75th minute from the penalty spot. The Rubbermen, who were in controlled of the game throughout, ran out 5-1 winners in CV11’s second start.

And the Boeung Ket number 11 repeated his goalscoring feat again at the weekend in the Cambodian League against National Police Commissary FC!

As part of the Cambodian League champions’ attacking trio last Saturday, Chan Vathanaka took the initiative and headed his side into the lead midway through the second half as the match finished 1-0 in the Rubbermen favour.

With CV 11’s first league goal, Boeung Ket hold a healthy four-point gap over second-placed Nagaworld FC.

The unbeaten Rubbermen, together with two-goal hero CV11, will face Western Phnom Penh in the cup second-leg tie tomorrow before squaring off with Soltilo Angkor FC in the Cambodian League come Saturday.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Keo Sokpheng struck last Sunday to bring Visakha FC closer to top spot.

Grabbing his third goal for the league newcomers, striker Sokpheng seems to have settled quickly back into the Cambodian League as his side downed Phnom Penh Crown FC 3-1!

The 26-year-old Cambodian international settled the tie in the second half after Cheo Myong-ho opener was cancelled out by Crown defender Ouk Sovan. Midfielder Tith Dina was the other Visakha goalscorer.

Following the win over Phnom Penh Crown, Visakha are level with second-placed Naga World in the standings. They will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Svay Rieng FC in the Hu Sen Cup return-leg tomorrow before Asia Euro United await them in the league at the weekend.

Sokpheng, the Visakha number 68, will be hoping to hold on to his goalscoring boots as he looks to improve his side’s goal difference.

