Singapore wonder kid Benjamin Davis joins Premier League newbies Fulham

Singapore may have their first-ever Premier League player after midfielder Benjamin Davis inked a professional deal with Fulham FC.

The 17-year-old joined Fulham last year on a two-year scholarship but has impressed the club enough to earn a new deal.

Fulham announced on the club’s website on Friday (July 13) that the midfielder was an integral part of their U-18 side last season and will now continue his development with the English side.

Congratulations to Singapore youth international Ben Davis for signing a two-year professional contract with @FulhamFC! Ben, 17, is the first Singaporean player to pen professional terms with a top flight English team 🇸🇬 (Photo: Fulham FC) pic.twitter.com/ORfoEDckNo — FAS (@FASingapore) July 13, 2018

“I was so happy and then excited. I really didn’t expect it as I am still in the first year of my two-year scholarship deal although I did have a good second half of the season,” Davis told Channel News Asia.

“I will enjoy the achievement and success so far, but now it gives me the motivation, drive and desire to push on to achieve the ultimate goal of playing in the Fulham first team in the Premier League.”

While Davis focuses on his club objectives, the youngster has an even bigger ambition of becoming a regular for the Singapore U-18 and U-23 team, with the ultimate dream of turning out for the Lions at the senior level.

Davis has already been called up to the senior squad but has yet to earn his first cap for the Lions.