ASEAN Roster: Terens and Aung Thu set for Thai showdown; Shahdan set to battle Evan

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Following an action-packed weekend of Asian football, we begin in Thailand where Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United racked up their seventh back-to-back victory.

It was a 2-1 comeback win over Ubon UMT United at the Chang Arena as the Thunder Castles dug deep after falling to an early Aphichot Wekarun strike in the fifth minute.

Buriram equalised through defender Narubadin Weerawatnodom five minutes later and Brazilian dangerman Diogo netted just before the break. They remain first in the table with 56 points and are nine points clear of closest title rivals Bangkok United.

But the pick of the match for the weekend has to be between Port FC and Police Tero FC taking place at the PAT Stadium on Saturday. The Port Lions, who started pacey winger Terens Puhiri, will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Air Force Central FC against the Silver Shields Dragons.

Can the Indonesian international deliver for Port or will Police Tero’s striker Aung Thu end his goal dry spell and hand his side their first win in four games?

Meanwhile, in the Malaysia Super League (MSL), Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) kept up with their winning streak despite clinching their fifth successive league title earlier in the week.

The Southern Tigers dispatched Kedah FA 2-1 on Friday as Argentine duo Gonzalo Cabrera and Fernando Marquez netted to hand them their seventh successive win.

While the title might have been decided, the mid-table battle rages on in the MSL as seventh-placed Melaka United face Selangor FA. The Red Giants, who sit in ninth, will be counting on Evan Dimas to provide the creative sparks from midfield after only managing a draw against Kuala Lumpur FA last time out.

Will Melaka’s own creative midfield boss Shahdan Sulaiman come out on top or will Evan have the final say?

Weekly Match Schedules (16 to 22 July)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Port FC vs Police Tero – 21 July 2000HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

PT Prachuap vs Air Force Central FC – 22 July 1900HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chiangrai United vs Bangkok United – 21 July 1900HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Angthong vs Rayong FC – 22 July 2000HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Sisaket FC vs Samut Sakhon – 22 July 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Chonburi FC vs Buriram United – 22 July 2000HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Suphanburi FC vs Pattaya United – 22 July 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Chiangrai United vs Bangkok United – 21 July 1900HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Navy FC vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 22 July 1900HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 21 July 1845HKT

Angel Guirado (Negeri Sembilan)

Negeri Sembilan vs Selangor FA – 18 July 2100HKT

Kuala Lumpur FA vs Negeri Sembilan – 22 July 2100HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

Sarawak FA vs Felda United – 17 July 1615HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Kedah FA vs Terengganu FC – 17 July 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

PT Prachuap vs Air Force Central – 22 July 1900HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 21 July 1845HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Ubon UMT United vs Sukhothai – 21 July 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi vs Buriram United – 22 July 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy FC vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 22 July 1900HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Army United vs Udon Thani FC – 21 July 2100HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)

Army United vs Udon Thani – 21 July 2100HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

PKNP FC vs PKNS – 18 July 2100HKT

Pahang FA vs PKNS – 21 July 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Melaka United vs Pahang – 18 July 2100HKT

Pahang vs PKNS FC – 21 July 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

Melaka United vs Pahang – 18 July 2100HKT

Melaka United vs Selangor – 21 July 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT vs Kelantan FA – 20 July 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port vs Police Tero FC – 21 July 2000HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah FA vs Terengganu FC – 17 July 2100HKT

Perak TBG vs Kedah FA – 22 July 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Negeri Sembilan vs Selangor FA – 18 July 2100HKT

Melaka United vs Selangor – 21 July 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

PTT Rayong vs Khon Kaen FC – 22 July 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

PTT Rayong vs Khon Kaen – 22 July 1900HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Felcra vs JDT II – 18 July 2100HKT

Sabah FA vs Felcra – 22 July 2015HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)

Chachoengsao Hi-Tek FC vs Ubon Ratchathani – 21 July 1930HKT

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories