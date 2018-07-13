Consadole Sapporo make Chanathip Songkrasin deal permanent

J1 League outfit Consadole Sapporo will sign Thailand international Chanathip Songkrasin on a permanent deal when his current loan from Muangthong United expires at the end of this year.

Chanathip has taken Japanese football by storm since joining Consadole midway through 2017, and is currently in the latter half of his one-and-a-half year loan deal.

However, he will now be based in Sapporo for the foreseeable future after Consadole announced that he will join them permanently from Muangthong on February 1, 2019.

After showing glimpses of his star quality and helping the club avoid relegation last season, Chanathip has been a consistent performer thus far in 2018 with Consadole flying high in J1.

Although many would have tipped them for mid-table mediocrity at best, Consadole have exceeded all expectations and are currently fifth on the table and just two points behind second-placed FC Tokyo, although runaway leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima are a further nine points ahead.

@hokkaido_consadole_sapporo @tokuraken 一緒に頑張ろう A post shared by Chanathip Songkrasin (@jaychanathip) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

Mihailo Petrovic’s charges are also through to fourth round of the Emperor’s Cup following Wednesday’s victory over Avispa Fukuoka, with Chanathip netting the third goal in a 4-0 rout.

Photo credit: J.League