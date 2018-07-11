AFF U-19: Malaysia, Myanmar reach semi-finals

Malaysia sealed a top-spot finish in Group B of the 2018 AFF U-19 Championship on Tuesday after beating Myanmar 1-0 at the Gelora Delta Stadium.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 17th minute when Shivan Pillay Asokan found the back of the net, which proved enough to hand the Young Tigers maximum points.

Despite the result, Myanmar are also through to the last four as runners-up of the group after finishing a point clear in second spot.

Instead, Timor-Leste will be left to rue a 2-1 defeat to Cambodia, having started the day in a strong position to reach the semi-finals.

With a win and two draws already to their names, the Timorese knew that victory over Cambodia would secure progress given Malaysia and Myanmar were facing off against one another.

However, goals by Nop David (32’) and Kheang Menghour (79’) put the Cambodians in control of proceedings, before Timor-Leste netted a consolation in the final minute courtesy of a Celso Rebelo Garcia effort.

Malaysia will now meet hosts Indonesia on Thursday, while Myanmar lock horns with defending champions Thailand in the other semi.

Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation