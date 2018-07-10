Fernando Torres moves to Japan with Sagan Tosu

Former Liverpool and Spain striker Fernando Torres will write the next chapter of his storied career in Asia after signing for Japan’s Sagan Tosu.

Torres, who rose to prominence at boyhood club Atletico Madrid before becoming one of Europe’s most-feared strikers at Liverpool, was linked with a move to the J1 League as early as May.

The deal was then said to have hit a snag and Australian outfit Sydney FC were rumoured to have joined the race for the Spaniard’s services, although the saga has now officially come to a close with Torres being unveiled by Sagan Tosu on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old becomes the second high-profile arrival in Japan in recent times, after his compatriot Andres Iniesta agreed to move to Vissel Kobe earlier in the summer, where he will link up with another famous name in Germany’s Lukas Podolski.

Torres’ capture will be a huge boost for a Sagan Tosu side currently struggling in the J1 League, as they sit second-from-bottom in the 18-team competition and having netted just 14 goals in 15 matches.

The striker, known affectionately to his fans as “El Nino“, recently finished his time with Atletico on a high as they won the Europa League and he is no stranger to success, having won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, as well as the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships in his 12 years representing Spain.

Photo credit: Sagan Tosu