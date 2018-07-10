Fab4: CV11 sees double; Sokpheng notches brace for Visakha

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Chonburi FC became the latest Thai League 1 side to take points off Police Tero and their striker Aung Thu after the Sharks came from behind to win 3-1 last Sunday.

Having sealed their FA Cup progress with a 4-1 victory against Vongchavalitkul University FC in midweek, the Silver Shields Dragons, with their trusty number 10, showed no signs of fatigue as Michael N’dri drew first blood in the 12th minute.

But the French striker’s 12th league goal was not enough to down the Sharks as their Brazilian striker Matheus Alves equalised in the second half. Defender Kim Gyeong-min gave Chonburi the lead before Alves helped himself to a second to condemn Police Tero to their first defeat in seven games.

The Silver Shields Dragons slump to 13th in the table with this latest setback on 26 points. They are due to take on Chiangrai United in the League Cup before travelling to face Suphanburi over the weekend.

Myanmar international Aung Thu, who has been quiet in front of goal for the last few weeks, has been sitting pretty on his 10-goal tally. His last goal was in the 6-3 league spanking of Air Force Central FC back in late May.

The 22-year-old attacker, who unveiled a neat new haircut, is still a handful for opposing defenders with his trickery and pace, but we are pretty sure Police Tero coach Totchtawan Sripan would like to see Aung Thu back in the goals sooner rather than later…

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Chiangrai United gave injured striker Kyaw Ko Ko two reasons to smile this past week as the Beetles secured victories in the Thai FA Cup and the league.

At the Singha Stadium, Chiangrai United were indebted to their Brazilian striker Bill who struck in both halves to hand them a 2-0 win over Air Force Central FC last Wednesday. With the win, the Chiang Rai-based outfit take another step to domestic cup glory!

Carrying their fine form into their weekend league meeting with Suphanburi FC, the Beetles got off to the best possible start as Wednesday’s hero Bill continued his goalscoring exploits in the first half.

Suphanburi pulled level through Romulo just before the half-time, but Chiangrai’s forward William Henrique added a second after the break to register a 2-1 win. It was the Beetles’ fourth consecutive victory!

Following the win, Chiangrai United remain in sixth position with 37 points. They are scheduled to tackle Police Tero (and striker Aung Thu) in the League Cup tomorrow before facing Chainat Hornbill FC on Saturday in the league.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

It is the second week since Chan Vathanaka been back at Boeung Ket and the forward had to make do with a starting spot on the bench against Western Phnom Penh in the Metfone Cambodian League.

The 24-year-old Cambodian international playmaker witnessed his side dismantle the bottom-of-the-table side 5-1 at the Phnom Penh National Olympic Stadium.

The defending league champions were already three goals up by half-time thanks to Nigerian duo Julius Oiboh and Paul Omogba – with Oiboh netting a brace. Boeung Ket added another pair of goals after the break via Brazilian forward Maycon Calijuri though Faizal Nizal scored a consolation for the visitors.

The Rubbermen, who are at the top of the league table, have 33 points and a two-point lead over second-placed Naga World. CV11 will hope that he gets the nod when they travel to Western Phnom Penh tomorrow in the Hun Sen Cup and National Police Commissary FC in the league this coming Saturday.

Though Vathanaka didn’t get the opportunity to celebrate a first start (or goal) for his club, he still managed to squeeze in a little partying for the week!

Invited to the birthday dinner of twins Vanatin and Vanajing, the Rubbermen number 11 shared his snap of the birthday girls on his Facebook wall! Well if there is going to be trouble, make it double as they say…

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Second match, second goal for 26-year-old striker Keo Sokpheng!

The Visakha FC number 68 bagged a brace, along with another double from midfielder Tith Dina, as his side racked up an impressive 4-1 triumph over Angkor Tiger FC. Japanese striker Kazuteru Okamoto was the scorer of the Tigers’ consolation goal.

Visakha, who are third in the league with 29 points, trail leaders Boeung Ket by four points. They meet Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in the Hun Sen Cup on Wednesday before resuming league duties at Phnom Penh Crown this Sunday.

With a blistering start of three goals in two games, Cambodian international Sokpheng has earned a well-deserved rest for the week. So what will the two-time Cambodian League title winner be doing to relax?

We are guessing that the soap TV drama fan will be bingeing on his favourite local series Secret Killer! #netflixnchill

