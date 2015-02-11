Troussier talks up UAE, China

The UAE accounted for Japan on their way to a third place finish in the competition, having lost out to eventual winners Australia in the semi-finals.

UAE coach Mahdi Ali has spoken of his belief that his side can qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and Troussier holds the same opinion.

"I was surprised," he said of the UAE's victory over Japan.

"Japan are so strong as many of their players are based in Europe. I had expected Japan to reach the final, or at least to fare better. If you watch the replay, they carved out so many chances and dominated the match. But UAE won at last. Football has every possibility.

“Of course UAE showed that they are a promising side," he added."They are a young side who have made good progress down the years. UAE have talented players and they are capable of springing surprises. They should be a team to watch in Asia's qualifying for the 2018 World Cup."

China, coached by Troussier's compatriot, Alain Perrin, also caught the Hangzhou Greentown boss' eye.

"They played well as a team," he said.

"They proved to be a solid unit throughout. It was a difficult group as both Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan are strong. Alan has done a good job. Now China is preparing for World Cup qualifiers and they are hopeful."