Chonburi see off Police; Port denied by Sukhothai

Chonburi climbed into 7th spot in Thai League 1 on Sunday after coming from behind to beat Police Tero 3-1 at the Chonburi Stadium.

It was Police who drew first blood courtesy of Michael N’dri’s 12th-minute opener, only for Matheus Alves to equalise for the hosts a minute before the hour mark.

Kim Gyeong-min then put the Sharks ahead in the 74th minute, before Alves struck again with two minutes remaining to seal the win for his side.

Over at the PAT Stadium, Port missed the chance to move level on points with second-placed Bangkok United as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sukhothai.

Things could have been worse for the hosts as they initially found themselves trailing at the break, but they produced a stirring fightback in the second half to salvage a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, goals from Santipap Ratniyom and Florent Sinama Pongolle helped Chainat Hornbill beat bottom side Air Force Central 2-0, while Chiangrai United claimed a 2-1 win over Suphanburi.