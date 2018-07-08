AFF U-19: Myanmar go top as Malaysia held by Timor-Leste

Myanmar have moved into top spot in Group B of the 2018 AFF U-19 Championship following an emphatic 7-1 win over Brunei Darussalam on Sunday.

Myanmar were always in control of proceedings at the Gelora Joko Samudro Stadium and raced to a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Despite finding themselves in a comfortable position, they refused to take their foot off the pedal and added another two after halftime, before the Bruneians grabbed a late consolation with four minutes remaining.

The result means that Myanmar, who started the day second in the group, now find themselves top on goal difference with just one game to go.

Meanwhile, previous leaders Malaysia suffered their first blemish of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Timor-Leste.

Myanmar and Malaysia are both tied on seven points and will meet on Tuesday, while the Timorese are currently third with five points and are still firmly in the running to reach the semi-finals but must first see off Cambodia.

Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation