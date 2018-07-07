Singapore continue poor AFF U-19 run with 5-0 loss to Laos

Singapore are out of the AFF U-19 Championship and continued their poor form with a 5-0 loss to Laos on Saturday.

With two games left to play, Singapore were already eliminated from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-19 tournament in Indonesia, making the Laos game a chance to play for pride.

They lost 5-0 to Laos to make it four defeats in a row as they sit bottom of Group A.

The young lions have conceded 17 goals and scored one in four fixtures. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Philippines before going down 4-0 to host nation Indonesia. That was followed up by a 6-0 rout by Thailand before Laos put five past them on Saturday.

Singapore will have one last opportunity to salvage some pride when they take on Vietnam on Monday before heading back home.

Indonesia will go through as Group A leaders while Thailand and Vietnam battle it out to join them in the semifinals.