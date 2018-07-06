AFF U-19: Malaysia go top of Group B while Myanmar trounce Cambodia

Malaysia cruised past Brunei to go top of Group B at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Championship while Myanmar rout Cambodia.

It was an easy outing for Malaysia as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Brunei to make it two wins in two.

Malaysia were unstoppable in the first half with goals from Muhammad Syahmi and Muhammad Nizarruddin Jazi giving them the advantage.

A good move down the left flank resulted in a cut-back that was finished off by Syahmi to give the Malaysians a sixth-minute lead.

Nizarruddin added a second on 13 minutes when another well-worked move gave him all the time in the world to pick his spot and make it 2-0.

Malaysia took their foot off the pedal and coasted through the second period to make it six points and a well-deserved lead at the top of the standings.

Myanmar were no slouches either as they sealed a 4-1 victory over Cambodia in the later game.

Cambodia managed to hold their opponents in the opening exchanges but Myanmar’s class came through in the 24th minute to take a 1-0 lead into the second half.

Myanmar added a second in the 53rd minute before Cambodia pulled a goal back nine minutes later to make it 2-1.

Sensing a possible Cambodian comeback. Myanmar surged forward and helped themselves to a goal in the 76th and 88th minute to ensure they got their first win of the tournament.

The result pushed Myanmar into second place on four points, ahead of third-placed Timor-Leste on goal difference.

Malaysia will be eager to book their place in the next stage with a win over Timor-Leste in the next game on Monday while Myanmar take on Brunei.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Facebook