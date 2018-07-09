ASEAN Roster: Hartmann & Zulfahmi set for TL1 clash; Hariss to keep Andik quiet in the MSL?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

First off, a big congratulations to Pahang FA for securing their third Malaysia FA Cup win after masterminding a 2-0 win over Selangor FA in Saturday’s Grand Final.

At the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the Elephants went ahead midway through the first half when midfielder Azam Azih gave them the lead. The Red Giants had no reply as the game went on and Pahang gave themselves some breathing space after Brazilian forward Patrick Cruz converted from the spot in the 62nd minute.

And with the domestic cup done and dusted, the Malaysia Super League (MSL) is set to resume this week with table-toppers Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) hoping to wrap up the league title with one more vital win.

Standing in the Southern Tigers’ way, third-placed Kedah FA hope that they can prolong the inevitable by stealing a famous victory over the reigning league champs. Red Eagle’s winger Andik Vermansyah, who has netted in his last two MSL matches, will be looking to add to his goal tally.

Can JDT and their Singaporean midfield general Hariss Harun keep the high-flying Indonesian international quiet come Friday?

Continuing in Thailand, it was business as usual for Buriram United as they strolled to a 4-0 victory over Navy FC.

The Thunder Castles consolidated their hold at the top of the Thai League 1 table after a Diogo hat-trick and a Pansa Hemviboon strike settled the tie on Saturday. With closest title rivals Bangkok United losing over the weekend, Buriram now holds a seven-point lead over the second-positioned Angels.

However, the mid-table battle is heating up in Thailand as seventh-placed Chonburi FC travel to the Mitr Phol Stadium to take on Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC. The Sharks, who overcame Police Tero 3-1 at home on Sunday, could hand a starting berth to midfield playmaker Zulfahmi Arifin – who has been out of the starting eleven for the last few games.

Will Singapore international Zulfahmi line up against the Dragons’ new Filipino striker Mark Hartmann, who has yet to open his Ratchaburi goal account?

Weekly Match Schedules (9 to 15 July)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Police Tero vs Suphanburi FC – 15 July 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Bangkok United vs PT Prachuap – 14 July 2100HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chainat Hornbill FC vs Chiangrai United – 14 July 1845HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Krabi FC vs Angthong – 14 July 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Samut Sakhon vs Chiangmai FC – 15 July 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Buriram United vs Ubon UMT United – 14 July 2000HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United vs Bangkok Glass FC – 15 July 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United vs PT Prachuap – 14 July 2100HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Chonburi FC – 14 July 2000HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

Chainat Hornbill FC vs Chiangrai United – 14 July 1845HKT

Angel Guirado (Negeri Sembilan)

PKNS FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 11 July 2100HKT

Negeri Sembilan vs PKNP FC – 14 July 2100HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

Felda United vs UKM FC – 13 July 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu FC vs Kuala Lumpur FA – 10 July 2100HKT

PKNS FC vs Terengganu FC – 14 July 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Air Force Central vs Port FC – 15 July 2000HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Muangthong United vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 15 July 1900HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Sukhothai FC vs Navy FC – 14 July 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Chonburi FC – 14 July 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Sukhothai FC vs Navy FC – 14 July 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

Khon Kaen FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 14 July 2000HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)

Udon Thani vs Lampang FC – 15 July 2000HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

PKNS FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 11 July 2100HKT

PKNS FC vs Terengganu FC – 14 July 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang vs PKNP FC – 11 July 2100HKT

Perak TBG vs Pahang – 14 July 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

Melaka United vs Kedah FA – 10 July 2100HKT

Kelantan FA vs Melaka United – 14 July 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Perak TBG vs JDT – 10 July 2100HKT

Kedah FA vs JDT – 13 July 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Air Force Central vs Port FC – 15 July 2000HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Melaka United vs Kedah FA – 10 July 2100HKT

Kedah FA vs JDT – 13 July 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Kelantan FA vs Selangor FA – 11 July 2100HKT

Selangor FA vs Kuala Lumpur FA – 15 July 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Thai Honda FC vs PTT Rayong – 15 July 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Khon Kaen FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 14 July 2000HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

PDRM FA vs Felcra – 13 July 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)

Ubon Ratchathani vs Ayuttaya FC – 14 July 1700HKT

