ASEAN Roster: Hartmann & Zulfahmi set for TL1 clash; Hariss to keep Andik quiet in the MSL?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.
First off, a big congratulations to Pahang FA for securing their third Malaysia FA Cup win after masterminding a 2-0 win over Selangor FA in Saturday’s Grand Final.
At the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the Elephants went ahead midway through the first half when midfielder Azam Azih gave them the lead. The Red Giants had no reply as the game went on and Pahang gave themselves some breathing space after Brazilian forward Patrick Cruz converted from the spot in the 62nd minute.
And with the domestic cup done and dusted, the Malaysia Super League (MSL) is set to resume this week with table-toppers Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) hoping to wrap up the league title with one more vital win.
Standing in the Southern Tigers’ way, third-placed Kedah FA hope that they can prolong the inevitable by stealing a famous victory over the reigning league champs. Red Eagle’s winger Andik Vermansyah, who has netted in his last two MSL matches, will be looking to add to his goal tally.
Can JDT and their Singaporean midfield general Hariss Harun keep the high-flying Indonesian international quiet come Friday?
Continuing in Thailand, it was business as usual for Buriram United as they strolled to a 4-0 victory over Navy FC.
The Thunder Castles consolidated their hold at the top of the Thai League 1 table after a Diogo hat-trick and a Pansa Hemviboon strike settled the tie on Saturday. With closest title rivals Bangkok United losing over the weekend, Buriram now holds a seven-point lead over the second-positioned Angels.
However, the mid-table battle is heating up in Thailand as seventh-placed Chonburi FC travel to the Mitr Phol Stadium to take on Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC. The Sharks, who overcame Police Tero 3-1 at home on Sunday, could hand a starting berth to midfield playmaker Zulfahmi Arifin – who has been out of the starting eleven for the last few games.
Will Singapore international Zulfahmi line up against the Dragons’ new Filipino striker Mark Hartmann, who has yet to open his Ratchaburi goal account?
Weekly Match Schedules (9 to 15 July)
MYANMAR
Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)
Police Tero vs Suphanburi FC – 15 July 1900HKT
Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)
Bangkok United vs PT Prachuap – 14 July 2100HKT
Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*
Chainat Hornbill FC vs Chiangrai United – 14 July 1845HKT
Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)
Krabi FC vs Angthong – 14 July 1900HKT
Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)
Samut Sakhon vs Chiangmai FC – 15 July 1900HKT
PHILIPPINES
Javier Patino (Buriram United)
Buriram United vs Ubon UMT United – 14 July 2000HKT
Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)
Pattaya United vs Bangkok Glass FC – 15 July 2000HKT
Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)
Bangkok United vs PT Prachuap – 14 July 2100HKT
Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)
Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Chonburi FC – 14 July 2000HKT
Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)
Chainat Hornbill FC vs Chiangrai United – 14 July 1845HKT
Angel Guirado (Negeri Sembilan)
PKNS FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 11 July 2100HKT
Negeri Sembilan vs PKNP FC – 14 July 2100HKT
Iain Ramsay (Felda United)
Felda United vs UKM FC – 13 July 2100HKT
CAMBODIA
Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)
Terengganu FC vs Kuala Lumpur FA – 10 July 2100HKT
PKNS FC vs Terengganu FC – 14 July 2100HKT
VIETNAM
Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)
Air Force Central vs Port FC – 15 July 2000HKT
MALAYSIA
Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)
Muangthong United vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 15 July 1900HKT
Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)
Sukhothai FC vs Navy FC – 14 July 1900HKT
SINGAPORE
Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)
Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Chonburi FC – 14 July 2000HKT
Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)
Sukhothai FC vs Navy FC – 14 July 1900HKT
Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)
Khon Kaen FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 14 July 2000HKT
Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)
Udon Thani vs Lampang FC – 15 July 2000HKT
Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)
PKNS FC vs Negeri Sembilan – 11 July 2100HKT
PKNS FC vs Terengganu FC – 14 July 2100HKT
Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)
Pahang vs PKNP FC – 11 July 2100HKT
Perak TBG vs Pahang – 14 July 2100HKT
Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)
Melaka United vs Kedah FA – 10 July 2100HKT
Kelantan FA vs Melaka United – 14 July 2100HKT
Hariss Harun (JDT)
Perak TBG vs JDT – 10 July 2100HKT
Kedah FA vs JDT – 13 July 2100HKT
INDONESIA
Terens Puhiri (Port FC)
Air Force Central vs Port FC – 15 July 2000HKT
Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)
Melaka United vs Kedah FA – 10 July 2100HKT
Kedah FA vs JDT – 13 July 2100HKT
Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)
Kelantan FA vs Selangor FA – 11 July 2100HKT
Selangor FA vs Kuala Lumpur FA – 15 July 2100HKT
Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)
Thai Honda FC vs PTT Rayong – 15 July 1900HKT
Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)
Khon Kaen FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 14 July 2000HKT
David Laly (Felcra FC)
PDRM FA vs Felcra – 13 July 2100HKT
LAOS
Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)
Ubon Ratchathani vs Ayuttaya FC – 14 July 1700HKT
