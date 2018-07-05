AFF U-19: Thailand put six past Singapore while Indonesia top Group A

Singapore crashed out of the AFF U-19 Championship after losing 6-0 to Thailand while Indonesia go top of Group A with superb comeback win over Philippines.



Laos and Singapore have no chance of making it through to the knockout stages of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Championship after heavy defeats to Vietnam and Thailand.

Thailand put six goals past Singapore with no reply at the Gelora Delta stadium in Sidoarjo, Indonesia.

Pitak Papirom opened the floodgates after just six minutes before Metee Sarakhum added a second in the 28th minute. Sittichoke Paso made it three before the break and Nakhin Wisetchart scored just three minutes into the second half.

Metee netted his second on the night in the 73rd minute and Buriram United youngster Supanat Mueanta added a sixth with 11 minutes left to play as the Thais dominated from start to end.

Singapore still have two games to play and will be hoping to do better than their first three matches where they conceded 12 goals and scored just once.

While the Thais cruised to a comfortable win, Vietnam matched them with a 4-1 victory over Laos.

The Gelora Joko Samudro Stadium witnessed a strong attacking masterclass from the Vietnamese who were up 3-0 going into the break before adding a fourth in the 75th minute. Laos scored a consolation goal right at the death.

Indonesia played against Philippines in the later game and it was a superb 4-1 comeback win after trailing to a Gio Pabualan goal in the 33rd minute.

Things seemed to be going awfully wrong for the host nation until an eight-minute blitz towards the end where they rattled in four goals in quick succession, led by a brace from Saddil Ramdani.

Ramdani leveled matters on 82 minutes before Firza Andika gave them the lead a minute later. The nightmare got worse for Philippines when Ramdani added a third in the 85th minute before Todd Rivaldo Ferre sent the stadium into full chorus with a fourth goal in the dying seconds.

The result sent Indonesia top of the standings in Group A with nine points while Thailand sit in second on six points, ahead of third-placed Vietnam on goal difference.

Photo credit: Thai FA