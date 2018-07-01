Buriram see off Bangkok United to move four points clear

Buriram United have extended their lead at the top of Thai League 1 to four points after coming from behind to beat Bangkok United 2-1 on Saturday.

It was the visitors who edged ahead at the Chang Arena after five minutes when Vander Luiz’s low drive was parried by Siwarak Tedsungnoen but only as far as to Robson, who was on hand to finish into the unguarded goal.

But, six minutes before the half-hour mark, Buriram equalised when Diogo dinked a neat ball towards the ball and Putthinan Wannasri completely lost Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, allowing the left-back to nip it and poke home from close range.

Then, with three minutes remaining, the hosts completed the comeback as Korrakod’s left-wing cross was cleverly guided by Supachai Jaided into the path of Sasalak Haiprakhon, who found the bottom corner with a volley for the winner.

The result also means second-placed Bangkok United are now just three points ahead of Port, who claimed a 1-0 triumph over Ubon UMT United.

The only goal of the game arrived two minutes before halftime when David Rochela made a darting run to the near post to meet Pakorn Prempak’s corner, and proceeded to send a deft backward header into the far corner.

Elsewhere, Pattaya United defeated Air Force Central 3-2, while Sukhothai and Navy played out a 1-1 draw.

