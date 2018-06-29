Thai giants Buriram United sign former Aston Villa star Chris Herd

The Thai League will now have to deal with an even stronger Buriram United after the league leaders announced the signing of Australian International Chris Herd.

Herd, 29, made his professional debut for Aston Villa before going on to play for clubs like Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Gillingham.

He made a return to Australia to play in the A-League for Western Sydney Wanderers last year but will now take his boots over to Southeast Asia to be part of the Thunder Castles.

Buriram currently sit top of the Thai League 1 standings after 20 games, just one point ahead of Bangkok United. Herd could be in line for his debut in a feisty top-of-the-table clash against United on Saturday.