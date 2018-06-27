Thai football fraternity comes together, Chappuis wants families to stay strong

The entire Thai football fraternity are praying for the safe return of 12 teenagers and their coach who have gone missing in Chiang Rai.

The youth football team have been missing since Saturday when they decided to explore Tham Luang Nan Non Caves in Chiang Rai province.

Search parties including a Navy Seal team, remote-controlled submarine, two heat-seeking drones and a British caver have been carrying out rescue operations but are hampered by rain and flood waters rising up to 7m inside the cave chambers.

Almost every Thai footballer has come out on social media to pledge their support for the boys with Muangthong United putting together a show of encouragement before their training session on Monday.

Former War Elephants coach Kiatisuk Senamuang, Buriram United, national team goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan and other Thai football clubs and players have all put out encouragement messages.

กำลังใจ คือสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับทุกๆครอบครัวในตอนนี้ ขอให้น้องๆทุกคนปลอดภัยและกลับมาหาคุณพ่อคุณแม่กันเร็วๆนี้ครับ จะได้มาเตะบอลกันไง⚽️⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Kiatisuk Senamuang (@coach_zico) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

When contacted by FOX Sports Asia, Thai midfielder Charyl Chappuis struggled for words and just wanted the boys’ families to know that his thoughts are with them.

“It is difficult to say anything in this moment,” Chappuis said. “All I know is we just keep praying for them and their families.

“They must know that the whole of Thailand is behind them and we hope and pray that a miracle comes true. Don’t give up because we are not giving up on you.”

Families of the boys and coach have been camping anxiously outside the cave where the boys’ bicycles, football boots and backpacks are still left at the entrance of the complex.

Local authorities have made it clear that rescue operations will continue until they find the boys, aged 11 to 16 and their football coach.

Photo credit: Muangthong United Facebook