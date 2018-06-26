Fab4: CV11 signs for Boeung Ket, Sokpheng prepares for Visakha debut

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia

The wait is finally over!

At long last, Chan Vathanaka has revealed that he is re-signing for Cambodian League champions Boeung Ket FC.

The Cambodian international footballer, who returns after spells in the J League and Malaysia Super League, previously played for Boeung Ket and won the 2016 league title with them.

CV11 was unveiled last Saturday at a press conference by the club with many fans hailing the move.

And even before bringing his Midas touch back on the pitch, the 24-year-old ex-Pahang FA playmaker is already hard at work – indulging in a relaxing recovery swim.

Besides training, Vathanaka spent his week hanging out chilling and flexing his karaoke muscles with friends and family!

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia

Following the news of signing for Cambodian League newcomers Visakha FC, Keo Sokpheng decided to spread his joy by sharing a picture of himself decked out in his new colours!

The 26-year-old striker, who had been without a club since being released by PKNP FC, has been up early of late as he eases back into the footballing life.

As such, Sokpheng, who could double up as a food influencer, has been generously sharing snaps of his breakfast with us!

The Cambodian international was also pictured with an impressive alcohol collection and gamely posed for a photo, before jokingly captioning his Facebook post “Let’s order 3 bottles”.

Thirsty much, Sokpheng hehe?

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Aung Thu and Police Tero secured their second successive league draw against Nakhon Ratchasima FC at the 80th Birthday Stadium.

Playing out a goalless draw, the Silver Shields Dragons and the 22-year-old Myanmar international striker were unable to find the back of the Swat Cats’ net last Friday over the 90 minutes!

With their fourth draw of the Thai League 1 season, Police Tero drop to twelfth in the table with 25 points. They are scheduled to take on Chainat Hornbill FC twice this week – once in the FA Cup on Wednesday, and again in the league on Sunday.

Aung Thu, who currently has 10 goals to his name, has not scored for the last four games for the Silver Shields Dragons.

At the moment, the Burmese striker trails the club top-goalscorer Michael N’dri, who has struck 11 times so far, by one goal.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Oh what a bittersweet week of football viewing it must have been for Chiangrai United’s injured striker Kyaw Ko Ko.

The 25-year-old striker’s footballing idol, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, has been in a rich vein of form having scored four goals so far at the World Cup in Russia. But Ko Ko’s mood might have dipped, following CR7’s penalty miss against Iran last night.

Still, that miss was probably still easier to stomach than the 3-0 mauling dished out to Chiangrai United by Muangthong United last Sunday.

The Beetles kept it goalless early on at the Singha Stadium, but fell to a strike from Kirins midfielder Lee Ho late in the first half. Tristan Do and Jaja both added to the goals deep into the second-half period to ensure that their team leave with all the points.

Despite losing for the seventh time this season, Chiangrai United stay in sixth in the standings with 31 points. They travel to face Nakhon Ratchasima FC in the FA Cup tomorrow and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC in the league on Sunday.

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories