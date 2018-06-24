Yangon United stay two clear with Shan stalemate

Yangon United remain two points clear at the top of the Myanmar National League following a 0-0 draw with second-placed Shan United.

With both teams entering Saturday’s clash at the Taunggyi Stadium in good form, the contest promised to be an entertaining top-of-the-table clash.

Nonetheless, with so much at stake, it turned out to be a cagey affair with neither side able to find the breakthrough, which sees Yangon retain their buffer at the summit.

Meanwhile, Yadanarbon’s disappointing campaign continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Zwekapin United.

Hlaing Bo Bo initially handed Yadanarbon the lead when he broke the deadlock just before halftime, before two second-half strikes by Than Htet Aung completed the come-from-behind win for Zwekapin.

Meanwhile, Ella Edubat Patrick netted a hat-trick to inspire Ayeyawady United to a 4-1 victory over Magway.

On Sunday, second-from-bottom GFA recorded an impressive win by beating Rakhine United 3-1, courtesy of goals by Pyone Cho and Osun Omololu Emmanuel (two).

Finally, there was no separating Southern Myanmar and Hantharwady United as they played out a 0-0 draw, while Barnabas Friday netted a brace to help Sagaing United defeat basement dwellers Myawady 3-1.

Photo credit: Yangon United FC