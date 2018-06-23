Bangkok United denied; Chonburi claim late win

Thai League 1 leaders Bangkok United’s 12-game winning run in all competition came to an end on Saturday as they were held 1-1 by Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

It initially looked as though it would be business as usual for Bangkok United, as Teeratep Winothai fired them ahead on the half-hour mark.

But, just before halftime, Nerijus Valskis equalised for Ratchaburi, which ultimately proved enough to earn them a share of the spoils.

While the result means the Angels extend their lead at the top of the table to two points, second-placed Buriram United can now overtake them by winning their game in hand against PT Prachuap on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chonburi snapped a two-game losing streak in the league by beating Suphanburi 2-0.

After struggling to wear down Suphanburi’s resistance for much of the game, the breakthrough finally arrived for the Sharks in the 76th minute courtesy of a Kroekrit Thaweekarn strike.

And, with a minute remaining, mid-season signing Bajram Nebihi opened his account for Chonburi to put the result beyond doubt.

Bottom side Air Force Central’s woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Ubon UMT United, as Somsak Musikaphan emerged as the hero for the visitors with two goals either side of halftime.

Finally, Chainat Hornbill climbed into the top half of the table with an impressive 4-2 victory over Sukhothai.