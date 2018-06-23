High-flying Ha Noi move 13 points clear in V.League 1

Ha Noi stretched their lead at the top of V.League 1 to 13 points on Saturday after recording an emphatic 5-2 win over SHB Da Nang.

It initially looked as though Da Nang would spring a surprise at the Hang Day Stadium, as strikes from Nguyen Viet Thang and Louis Epassi sandwiched a Ngan Van Dai strike to hand them a 2-1 lead.

However, two goals in as many minutes by Do Duy Manh and Nguyen Quang Hai ensured the hosts entered the break ahead on the scoreboard.

From then on, there was always only ever going to be one winner and Hoang Vu Samson extended their lead in the 73rd minute, before striking again in injury-time to wrap up the victory.

Meanwhile, Nam Dinh came from behind to beat underperforming Ho Chi Minh City 2-1 at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

Ho Chi Minh initially got off to a dream start when new signing Matias Jadue fired them ahead after seven minutes, but Nguyen Dinh Manh levelled the scores in the 77th minute

And, four minutes from time, Le Sy Minh notched his fifth goal of the campaign to snatch maximum points for Nam Dinh.

Finally, Ngo Xuan Toan scored the only goal of the game two minutes before halftime as Song Lam Nghe An defeated XSKT Can Tho 1-0 at the Vinh Stadium.