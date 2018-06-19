Fab4: CV11 drops transfer update; Aung Thu marches on in Thai League Cup

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

In last Wednesday’s Thai League Cup action, Myanmar international striker Aung Thu appeared as a late second-half substitute as Police Tero overcame Krabi FC 2-1.

Aung Thu, who has 10 goals to his name so far, watched on as forwards Adisak Srikumpang and Michael N’Dri struck to ensure the Silver Shields Dragons marched on in the domestic cup.

Over to the Thai League 1 fixtures, Police Tero recovered from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Chiangrai United on Saturday at the Boonyachinda Stadium.

Silver Shields Dragons hitman Aung Thu played for 93 minutes against the Beetles, but it was defender Chumpol Bua-Ngam who popped up in the 89th minute with a goal to cancel out opposing Brazilian striker Bill’s 77th-minute strike.

Police Tero, who moved up to 11th in the table, have 24 points with 19 games gone.

Aung Thu and the Silver Shields Dragons will go head to head next against Nakhon Ratchasima FC this Friday, with the Burmese forward hungry to score for the first time in three matches.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

As Kyaw Ko Ko edges ever closer to his return to the football pitch, his club Chiangrai United made significant headway in the Thai League Cup.

The Beetles comprehensively dismantled Army United FC 6-1 in midweek at the Thai Army Stadium. A brace by Brazilian striker Bill as well as goals from Victor Cardozo, Piyaphon Phanichakul, Sarawut Inpaen and Lee Yong-Rae meant that the second-tier side never had the chance to launch a comeback.

However, Myanmar international Ko Ko would have been heartbroken to see Chiangrai stumbled to a 1-1 draw against bottom-half side Police Tero in the Thai League 1 following their morale-boosting domestic cup victory.

New addition Bill, formerly with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, grabbed his first league goal for the Beetles but it was not enough as the Silver Shields Dragons equalised late into the second half.

Chiangrai United remain sixth in the standings with 31 points and are due to take on a resurgent Muangthong United this Sunday at home.

But before catching that match, we are pretty sure 25-year-old striker Ko Ko would be busy catching all the excitement of the World Cup! After all, his favourite player, Cristiano Ronaldo has already made a blistering start in the 3-3 draw between Portugal and Spain…

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia

And the mystery of Chan Vathanaka‘s next club goes on…

The 24-year-old Cambodian forward, who is holidaying back home in Phnom Penh, took the time this week to address the transfer rumours surrounding his future on his Facebook page.

CV11 teased his fans with the fact that he was in advance negotiations with a foreign club and will make an announcement when the deal is done and dusted!

Nonetheless, the ex-Pahang FA playmaker is living the high life back in Cambodia.

CV11, an idol himself, was spotted rubbing shoulders with local singer Chen of the band Mustache as well as taking in a weekend bazaar with friends.

Despite this, Chan Vathanaka is still a family man at heart as he also shared memories of his Father’s Day family dinner from a year ago!

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia

After much speculation about his future, Keo Sokpheng has put all our minds to rest by signing for Cambodian League newcomers Visakha FC!

And almost immediately, the 26-year-old was mobbed with well wishes from his fans on Facebook after the announcement.

The Cambodian striker, who has been without a club since being released by Malaysia Super League side PKNP FC, will soon be focusing his attention back onto the football pitch.

In any case, Sokpheng did spent some much-needed alone time as his footballing sojourn will soon draw to an end. The Cambodian international, who returned home in April, was also unusually reflective in his Facebook posts this week.

Perhaps Sokpheng was feeling philosophical after putting pen to paper to a bright footballing future with Visakha?

