Japan and Singapore football sign MOU

The two football associations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to renew the partnership that they first signed in 2011.

According to statement on the JFA website the partnership states the two countries will work together to develop the game of football in both countries.

The main areas they will co-operate on are: "Sharing of expertise in football administration and management; Exchange and attachment programme of coaches, referees, players, medical practitioners, marketing staff; Exchange visits and training camps; International matches; Cooperation for commercial purposes."

JFA president Daini Kuniya was quoted in the statement, "I am very honoured by this renewal of partnership with Football Association of Singapore which has been a good partner and friend. Through the increased exchanges in many areas we will surely strengthen the friendship and cooperation with each other for further development of football in both countries."