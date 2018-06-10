Bangkok United edge Police to close in at Thai League 1 summit

Bangkok United moved two points behind Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United on Sunday after beating Police Tero 2-1 at the Thammasat Stadium.

Vander Luiz opened the scoring for the hosts in the 36th minute when he was left in space and tried his luck with a 25-yard drive that crept in at the near post, although opposition keeper Nont Muangngam could probably have done better to keep it out.

Three minutes before the break, Bangkok United doubled their lead through a fine individual effort by the in-form Sumanya Purisay.

Pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the box, Sumanya showed good strength to hold off Niran Hansson and skip inside Nikola Petkovic, before rounding Nont and finishing for his 9th goal of the campaign.

Police did pull one back in the 70th minute when Marcos Vinicius escaped his marker’s clutches inside the six-yard box to nod Mongkol Tossakrai’s lovely cross past Warut Mekmusik.

But Bangkok United did just enough, with Warut producing a stunning save to deny Michael N’dri, to hold on to the win.

Meanwhile, goals from Lukian and Woranat Thongkruea handed Pattaya United a 2-1 win over Chainat Hornbill, Navy recorded a shock 3-1 triumph over Chonburi, while Sompong Soleb scored the only goal of the game as Ratchaburi Mitr Phol beat bottom side Air Force Central 1-0.

BANGKOK UNITED: Michael Falkesgaard (Warut Mekmusik 46’), Mika Chunuonsee, Manuel Bihr, Everton, Putthinan Wannasri, Anthony Ampaipitakwong, Sanrawat Dechmitr (Thossawat Limwannasathian 77’), Sumanya Purisay, Robson, Jakkapan Pornsai (Mehrdad Pooladi 66’), Vander Luiz.

POLICE TERO: Nont Muangngam, Santipharp Chang-ngom (Adisak Srikampang 87’), Niran Hansson, Nikola Petkovic (Lee Jeong-geun 46’), Thithathorn Aksornsri, Nopphon Ponkam, Narong Jansawek (Chompon Buangam 46’), Mongkol Tossakrai, Aung Thu, Marcos Vinicius, Michael N’dri.