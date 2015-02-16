Mariners ready for Guangzhou

The Mariners will meet their Chinese rivals at the in a AFC Champions League clash at the Central Coast Stadium, and Moss is confident his side will do well despite a defeat in their last A-League match.

Moss was quoted on the club's official site, he said: "We feel that we walk out on the pitch tomorrow night representing Australia, not just the Central Coast.

"It's Australia vs. China tomorrow night and that's the mentality we need to bring to the game.

"The mood in the camp is very positive. It's a different mindset, a different focus and a welcomed distraction from the A-League as well. It's a grand final tomorrow night, so we've got a very positive mindset, a very aggressive mindset, we're at home, so it's up to us to dictate proceedings tomorrow night and make sure we give Guangzhou a really rough night."

Moss added: "We feel pretty educated on what they're going to serve up tomorrow night. It's a matter of stopping it, they're mobile, they're quick, they're physical. We believe that if we stick to our game plan and we play it to the best of our abilities, we're a good chance tomorrow night."