Hazwan, Nazmi haunt Selangor as JDT restore four-point MSL lead

Ex-Selangor duo do the damage as Johor Darul Ta’zim seal 2-0 Malaysia Super League win over Selangor FA at Larkin Stadium.

Goals from two former Selangor players proved enough for Malaysia Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to see off the Red Giants 2-0 on Tuesday.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Nazmi Faiz both struck in quick succession in the second half to restore JDT’s four-point lead over closest rivals Pahang FA.

The rescheduled match had gone ahead after it was postponed on Tuesday due to torrential rain in Johor Bahru.

The pitch at the Larkin Stadium looked in decent condition for an exciting encounter, and Safawi Rasid almost gave JDT the ideal start with a long range effort that went just wide.

The Southern Tigers went on to boss most of the possession in the opening period, but found a resolute Selangor defence in front of them.

In fact, Selangor could have taken a first-half lead if not for the brilliance of Farizal Marlias, who twice came to JDT’s rescue by thwarting Rufino Segovia.

First, the goalkeeper managed to get his fingertips to the Spaniard’s rasping free-kick, before pulling off an even better stop to deny Segovia a certain goal from close range.

The league leaders maintained their pressing tempo after the interval and eventually took the lead through Hazwan on the hour mark.

The architect was Gonzalo Cabrera, whose dazzling run and cross was converted by the former Selangor man into the top corner.

JDT would increase their advantage through Nazmi Faiz nine minutes later, the midfielder scoring in similar fashion after getting on the end of a low Safawi cross.

Other matches saw PKNP FC pile more misery on Kelantan FA with a 2-0 win.

MASA PENUH | PKNS FC tewas kepada tuan rumah, Kuala Lumpur dengan keputusan 2-1—–Kuala Lumpur⚽ Paulo Josue 9'⚽ Guilherme De Paula 45'+1'PKNS FC⚽ Faris Ramli 44'#TheRedAnts #FightAll #FearNone Posted by PKNS FC on Wednesday, 2 May 2018

Goals from Ritus Krjauklis and Hafiz Ramdan was enough to give the club side a third league win, while Kelantan’s fifth defeat of the season keeps them in 11th place.

Perak FA meanwhile climbed to third after they overcame 10-man Melaka United FA 2-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Wander Luiz gave the Bos Gaurus a first half lead from the penalty spot, before Gilmar doubled that advantage in the 56th minute.

Kuala Lumpur FA also continued their resurgence after they saw off a stiff test from PKNS FC to win 2-1.

Paulo Josue and Guilherme De Paula got the goals for the City Boys at the Cheras Stadium, which proved enough for the three points.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook