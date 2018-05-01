Fab4: Sokpheng the beach idol, league business as usual for CV11 & Aung Thu 

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

Pahang and Chan Vathanaka continued their winning ways last weekend as they translated their domestic cup form to the league.

The Elephants overcame Melaka United 2-0 at the Darul Makmur Stadium, with the 24-year-old Cambodian lasting 86 minutes before making way for Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim. The substitute striker scored Pahang’s second of the night late into injury-time after Brazilian Patrick’s 72nd minute opener.

There is still a four-point difference between table-toppers Johor Darul Ta’zim and second-placed Pahang, and CV11 and co will have a chance to close that gap come tonight against Terengganu.

But before making the trip to the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, the Cambodian international took the time to wish his teammate Muslim Ahmad a happy birthday! The centre-back, whose birthday was on the April 25, turned 29 this year.

Speaking of birthdays, CV11 himself rolled back the years as we got a sneak peek of Vathanaka as a kid thanks to Facebook Memories. #isnthesocute

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

Keo Sokpheng was busy strutting his stuff last week, but not on the pitch though!

The 26-year-old striker was noticeably absent in his club PKNP’s 1-1 league draw against PKNS last Friday as Muhmmad Abu Hassan struck with virtually the last kick of the game to cancel out Muhammad Safar’s opening goal.

Sokpheng, who was back in his native Cambodia acting in a local drama, could be in line for his fifth start tomorrow night when the ninth-positioned side welcome Kelantan to the Batu Kawan Stadium.

Still the first Cambodian to score in the Malaysia Super League managed to sneak in an advance Mother’s Day celebration over the past weekend in the calming beach town of Sihanoukville!

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Following their midweek 2-2 draw against Muangthong United, Aung Thu was back in the goals for Police Tero as they ran out 3-1 winners over Pattaya United on Sunday.

At the Boonyachinda Stadium, the 21-year-old Myanmar international striker sped through the Dolphin’s defence and struck his seventh goal in the 82nd minute following an incisive breakaway. Forward Marcos Vinicius and substitute Mongkol Tossakai scored the other two goals to ensure that the Silver Shields Dragons move up to 12th place on 17 points.

Police Tero, who recently appointed Thai legend Rangsan Viwatchaichok as their head coach, take on bottom side Air Force Central next on Saturday.

With the Blue Eagles’ defence letting in 23 goals so far, can Aung Thu and co bang in the goals to better the club’s goal difference and continue climbing into the top-half of the Thai League 1 standings?

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

After their morale-boosting win against Buriram, long-term injury casualty Kyaw Ko Ko would have be disheartened to see his club Chiangrai United slumped to two back-to-back league defeats.

After falling first to PT Prachaup last Wednesday, the Beetles once again failed to over come Port as they scuumbed to a late penalty in the 2-1 loss on Saturday.

Chiangrai’s Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva had cancelled out Rochela’s first-half opener for the Port Lions with a penalty in the 83rd minute. However, a late Sergio Suarez penalty broke the Beetles’ hearts at the PAT Stadium.

Despite dropping to eighth, there was something else happening this week that would have given Ko Ko some reason for cheer.

Before taking on an off-form Bangkok Glass this weekend, Chiangrai held their football summer camp to foster the next generation of footballers.

On top of footballing clinics, the youngsters were graced by the appearance of first-team coach Alexander Gama and players Cleiton Silva and Victor Cardoso!