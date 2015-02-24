Two Chinese sides win in ACL

Gamba Osaka 2-0 Guangzhou R&F (Group F)

Guangzhou R&F defeated hosts Gamba Osaka 2-0 at the Expo Commemorative stadium thanks to goal from Abderrazak Hamdallah and Wang Song. Hamdallah broke down the left wing to get on the end of a Jiang Ning cross in the 10th minute to give the visitors an early lead. The Moroccan had no trouble beating keeper Masaaki Higashiguchi to open the scoring. The score remained the same at half-time and beyond, until Wang Song scored a second in the 80th minute.

Jeonbuk Motors 0-0 Kashiwa Reysol (Group E)

J. League side Kashiwa Reysol were held to a goalless draw by South Korean side Jeonbuk in their Group E AFC Champions League match at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium. The hosts just edged possession with 57%, and despite four shots on target to the visitors' one, they were unable to break the deadlock.

Binh Dong 2-3 Shandong Luneng (Group E)

The Group E match between Binh Duong and Shandong Luneng was the most thrilling of the day, ending in a 3-2 victory for the Chinese side. The first half ended goalless, but both sides made up for that with four goals in a 15 minute spell when the second half got underway. Wang Yongpo opened for the visitors in the 47th minute when he got on the end of a Yang Xu cross. Just a minute later Le Cong Vinh crossed to Ganiyu Oseni, who fired the ball in past Wang Dalei. Then, eight minutes later disaster struck for the visitors when Wang Qiang fired an own goal past national team shot-stopper in the 56th minute. Shandong did not stay down for long though, as they scored the equaliser just five minutes later. Argentine midfielder Walter Montillo crossed the ball in for Xu, who fired it past Nguyen with ease. In the 81st minute Montillo crossed in for the in-form Yang Xu, who fired the second goal of his brace, and the match-winner, in past Nguyen.

Buriram United 2-1 Seongnam (Group F)

Buriram United eased to a 2-1 victory over Seongnam in their AFC Champions League Group F match up at the Thunder Castle Stadium. Two goals within two minutes saw the hosts off to a solid start, and they defended their early lead well despite pressure from their K-League opponents. Prakit Deeporm opened with a solo effort in the 17th minute. Just two minutes later Chitipat Thanklang crossed in to Gilberto Mancina, who fired in a second for the hosts. An own goal from defender Narubodin Weerawatnodom in the 88th minute would have been scant consolation for the visitors, but it did put them just above Gamba Osaka on the Group F table.